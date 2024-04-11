Unopposed Mike Twitty hopes to stay that way, with $85K banked to ward off would-be challengers

Pinellas County Property Appraiser Mike Twitty has raised more than $85,000 for his re-election bid, according to first-quarter financials filed with the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Office.

That total includes $31,560 raised in Q1, which spans January through March.

“I’m grateful for the continued support we have received since announcing my re-election campaign,” Twitty said. “I look forward to continuing to efficiently and effectively serve the needs of Pinellas County residents with superb customer service, innovative solutions, and important resources.”

While his first quarter fundraising was significant — particularly for a candidate running so far unopposed — it was actually a dip from his fourth-quarter collections, which exceeded $50,000.

In the most recent quarter he took in 72 contributions for an average of $438 each. His most recent fundraising includes 18 maximum $1,000 contributions. Those top donors include AMSCOT; Tampa law firm Moore Bowman & Reese; developer HP Capital Managers; John’s Pass; Home Port Marina; property management companies Greenleaf Capital and Rimar Rentals; and the Suncoast Police Benevolent Association.

Twitty has spent a little over $17,000 so far, leaving him with about $68,000 still on hand. Twitty serves as one of five constitutional officers in Pinellas County, all of whom are on the ballot this year.

None of the candidates — all but one of whom are incumbents — have challengers. Only Adam Ross, the only constitutional officer candidate who isn’t an incumbent, has raised more than Twitty, with nearly $106,000 brought in as of the end of March. All of the incumbents, and Ross, are Republicans.

Twitty was first elected to the office in 2016 and was re-elected in 2020.

Before his election to Property Appraiser, Twitty, a Republican, served as senior managing director and principal of a residential and commercial appraisal firm. He has more than 30 years of experience in property valuation and has qualified as an expert witness in five counties on valuation issues.

Since taking office, Twitty has introduced new, updated technology to the office and improved processes to enhance customer experience and advance the mass appraisal process, all while remaining fiscally sound.

Twitty serves as Chair of the Enterprise GIS Steering Committee and Business Technology Services Board. He serves as Vice Chair of the Human Rights Board and chairs the Property Appraisers’ Association of Florida’s Legislative Committee and Florida Flood Impact Committee. Twitty is also District Director for the Florida Association of Property Appraisers and the Vice President of the Florida Gulf Coast Chapter of the Appraisal Institute.