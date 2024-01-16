Mike Twitty raises more than $50K in Q4

Pinellas County Property Appraiser Mike Twitty raised $53,518 since launching his campaign in October. He brought in another $990 in in-kind contribution from Seabreeze Island Grill in Redington Shores for a campaign event.

Twitty maintains more than $47,000 on hand for his re-election bid, according to finance records filed with the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections. Twitty is so far unopposed.

“I’m grateful for the support I have received from residents from all over Pinellas since launching my re-election campaign,” Twitty said. “I’m proud of the work we’ve done to improve and enhance our customer service and resources available to taxpayers, and I look forward to continuing to serve the people of Pinellas County.”

From October through December, Twitty brought in 125 contributions, for an average donation of about $428.

He brought in several top $1,000 contributions, including from Schmidt Investments of South Florida; Ulmerton Associates; S&T Investments; Florida Boat and Trailer Storage; Ed’s Yacht Brokers & Sales; Sen. Ed Hooper’s political committee; lawyer Jackson Bowman; Philanthropists JoAnn and Joseph White; Transcontinental Financial Corp.; the Fudge Broadwater law firm; St. Pete City Council member and House candidate Ed Montanari; Resource Property Management; the Law Office of James A. Helinge; Gulf Sands Properties; Jannus Bishop Group; St. Pete Jannus, LLC; and more.

Twitty was first elected to the office in 2016 and was re-elected in 2020.

Before his election to Property Appraiser, Twitty, a Republican, served as senior managing director and principal of a residential and commercial appraisal firm. He has more than 30 years of experience in property valuation and has qualified as an expert witness in five counties on valuation issues.

Since taking office, Twitty has introduced new, updated technology to the office and improved processes to enhance customer experience and advance the mass appraisal process, all while remaining fiscally sound.

Twitty serves as Chair of the Enterprise GIS Steering Committee and Business Technology Services Board. He serves as Vice Chair of the Human Rights Board and chairs the Property Appraisers’ Association of Florida’s Legislative Committee and Florida Flood Impact Committee. Twitty is also District Director for the Florida Association of Property Appraisers and the Vice President of the Florida Gulf Coast Chapter of the Appraisal Institute.