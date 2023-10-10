October 10, 2023
Mike Twitty to seek re-election as Pinellas County Property Appraiser
Mike Twitty has an ominous warning for Pinellas homeowners.

twittey
Twitty is so far unopposed.

Pinellas County Property Appraiser Mike Twitty will seek re-election, he announced Tuesday.

Twitty was first elected to the office in 2016 and was re-elected in 2020.

“When I was first elected Pinellas County Property Appraiser, I promised to improve our office to better serve taxpayers and homeowners,” Twitty said.

“Since being elected I’ve led development of a state-of the-art website to improve our citizens’ user experience and access to data; was the catalyst of legislation that increased the Save-Our-Homes benefit portability by an additional year, saving thousands of Florida homeowners thousands of dollars each and every year; and launched a public education program to educate property owners and real estate professionals to prevent costly missteps, to name a few. I know how important these things are for local families and small businesses, and there is still more work to be done.”

Before his election to Property Appraiser, Twitty, a Republican, served as senior managing director and principal of a residential and commercial appraisal firm. He has more than 30 years of experience in property valuation and has qualified as an expert witness in five counties on valuation issues.

Since taking office, Twitty has introduced new, updated technology to the office and improved processes to enhance customer experience and advance the mass appraisal process, all while remaining fiscally sound.

Twitty serves as Chair of the Enterprise GIS Steering Committee and Business Technology Services Board. He serves as Vice Chair of the Human Rights Board and chairs the Property Appraisers’ Association of Florida’s Legislative Committee and Florida Flood Impact Committee. Twitty is also the District Director for the Florida Association of Property Appraisers and the Vice President of the Florida Gulf Coast Chapter of the Appraisal Institute.

When he’s not running the county’s Property Appraiser Office, Twitty surrounds himself with family, friends, music and the outdoors. He is a licensed private pilot and active in the community, including as a volunteer coach at West Pinellas Little League, the city of Largo and the town of Belleair.

Twitty so far is unopposed in his re-election bid.

In his last election in 2020, Twitty defeated Democratic challenger Trevor Mallory with 59% of the vote.

