Ron DeSantis confident in New Hampshire despite sagging polls

Gov. Ron DeSantis is struggling amid a pack of Republican candidates in New Hampshire, but he’s telling in-state radio he’s confident in the path ahead.

Ahead of a trip to the Granite State Thursday, at which time DeSantis will officially file for the 2024 Primary ballot, he said he’s ready to compete in the “very volatile” battle in the first-in-the-nation GOP Primary.

“We’ve laid the groundwork, and that’s what we did over the summer. And then now that we’re in the fall, we’re going to be in New Hampshire a lot. So, I think you’re going to see a lot of activity for us. You want to peak in New Hampshire, at the end of the year, the beginning of next year. You don’t want to peak in the summer before,” DeSantis said on the “Good Morning New Hampshire” radio show.

In fact, Granite State voters can expect to see more of DeSantis, he promised.

“This stuff goes up and down. New Hampshire Primaries are very volatile, as you know, so we have the groundwork in place. Now you’re going to start seeing us,” he added.

“We’re going to be up in the town halls, we’re going to be doing all that because we know how important it is. So, we’re in good shape. I think that there’s a lot of real estate to go and we’re the only one that’s really, you know, challenging Donald Trump in both Iowa and New Hampshire. Some are focusing on one, some are focusing on others, we’re going to do both to the hilt because we know both are really important.”

DeSantis has struggled in New Hampshire in recent months.

According to the Race to the White House polling average, his 11% is good for third place, behind Trump (46%) and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (15%).

But other polls have shown Haley further ahead in the battle for second. A USA Today/Boston Globe/Suffolk Poll released last week showed her with 19%, nearly doubling DeSantis’ 10%.