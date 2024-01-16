John Barrow outstrips Primary opponents in Q4 fundraising for Miami-Dade Sheriff

Miami-Dade Police Major John Barrow raised more than double the cash his two Democratic Primary opponents collected last quarter toward becoming the county’s first elected Sheriff in decades.

Between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, Barrow amassed $43,000 between his campaign account and political committee, A Safer Stronger Florida.

His closest Primary competitor, former federal agent Susan Khoury, raised just under $31,000.

Meanwhile, Democratic former Miami-Dade Police Lt. Rickey Mitchell reported a meager $900 haul after leading all candidates in June fundraising.

Barrow said in a statement that his Q4 gains reflect his campaign’s “broad support and growing momentum to win the Democratic nomination for Sheriff.”

“This is an historic campaign and one with very high stakes for the citizens of Miami-Dade,” he said. “I have the experience and energy that it will require to lead from the very first day. This election is critically important. There is much to do to make our county safer and to build a stronger bond between the police and our community.”

In terms of total holdings, Barrow is still behind both his Primary opponents. Mitchell’s campaign coffers held more than $245,000 on New Year’s Day, most of it self-loaned. Khoury has about $31,000, all of it her money.

By comparison, Barrow had $22,000 going into 2024. He’s raised just shy of $50,000.

While Barrow was first among Democratic candidates in fundraising in the final quarter of 2023, the 17-year veteran placed sixth among 15 people now running for Sheriff. All of the top five fundraisers are Republican.

The top earner was Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Sanchez, whose political committee (Law and Order PC) took in $203,000 last quarter — before Sanchez officially entered the contest.

Miami-Dade Police Majors Mario Knapp and Jose Aragu placed second and third with $70,000 and $69,000 raised, respectively, in Q4.

Miami-Dade Police Director Rosie Cordero-Stutz raised $60,000 to place fourth. Retired Miami-Dade Police officer Ernie Rodriguez trailed her with a $55,000 draw.

Miami-Dade hasn’t had an elected Sheriff since 1966, when county voters eliminated the position after a grand jury report revealed rampant corruption within the department. Instead, Miami-Dade has a Police Director, who is appointed by and reports to the Mayor.

That arrangement is changing this year. In 2018, 58% of Miami-Dade voters joined a statewide supermajority in approving a constitutional amendment requiring all 67 counties in Florida to have an elected Sheriff, Tax Collector, Property Appraiser and Clerk of Courts by early 2025.

Former Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez, a Republican-turned-Democrat, was widely considered a shoo-in for the returning Sheriff post until he attempted suicide on July 23 following a domestic dispute with his wife at a Sheriff’s conference in Tampa.

He dropped out of the race Sept. 20.