Miami Police Director Freddy Ramirez in stable condition after self-inflicted gunshot wound

Miami-Dade County Police Director Freddy Ramirez is recovering in the hospital after reportedly shooting himself in the head following a domestic dispute at a hotel near Tampa.

According to the Miami Herald, Ramirez was visiting Tampa with his wife for a meeting of law enforcement leaders. The Herald and WPLG Local 10 are among the outlets reporting that witnesses saw Ramirez and his wife fighting outside the hotel.

WPLG reports that a witness saw Ramirez put a gun in his mouth, but the witness had departed by the time police arrived, and both Ramirez and his wife denied it had happened.

The Herald includes details that Ramirez then called Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, as well as Christian Ulvert, Ramirez’s Campaign Manager for his 2024 Sheriff bid. Ramirez allegedly wanted to discuss the next steps following the Sunday altercation at the hotel. Neither Levine Cava nor Ulvert would comment.

It was reported that Ramirez and his wife were asked to leave the hotel before pulling over on Interstate 75 and shooting himself in the head.

Ramirez was taken to Tampa General Hospital. His injuries are serious, though they do not appear fatal as of Monday. Levine Cava flew to Tampa overnight following the shooting.

The Florida Highway Patrol’s Tampa office issued a statement saying the FHP and Florida Department of Law Enforcement were investigating.

“FDLE Agents and Troopers were on scene and will continue conducting investigative interviews today,” the statement said. “Director Ramirez suffered serious injuries and is hospitalized. No one else was injured. There is no threat to the community. Our investigation is active.”

As the county’s Police Director, Ramirez has served in that role since 2020 and has worked in law enforcement for 28 years.

In May, Ramirez announced he would seek the newly created Miami-Dade County Sheriff position next year. To that end, he had raised over $100,000 in his first month as a candidate and appeared to be a favorite to win the position.

This story is developing and may be updated.