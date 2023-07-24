Black leaders vow pushback against new state curriculum guidelines

Outraged and disturbed by the state’s new African American curriculum standards, a group of the state’s Black religious and civil rights leaders say they will bring the “woke” like never before.

The group is aiming to open 25 new “Freedom Schools” by 2024, register 1 million new voters and assemble a “Teach our History Task Force.” Leaders set those goals after the state arranged a new curriculum guideline that contains the assertion that African American slaves derived some benefit from their enslavement.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has said Florida is where “woke goes to die,” but these leaders say it’s going to be where DeSantis’ agenda for education will be stopped.

“If we don’t bash this racist curriculum in the head like the snake, then I’m worried that it will manifest all across America,” said Benjamin Crump, a nationally known lawyer who specializes in civil rights cases, particularly involving victims of police shootings.

Crump was part of a group of pastors, professors and other leaders who met for a Zoom conference Monday to discuss the points of a 216-page set of new state social studies guidelines that includes assertions about African Americans that have created a national furor, from President Joe Biden’s campaign to local teachers’ unions.

It’s reminiscent of the controversy when the state rejected the College Board’s Advanced Placement African American Studies Course as “inexplicably contrary to Florida law.”

In this latest controversy, those leaders assembled Monday object to how the approved curriculum includes framing labor skills slaves developed as potentially “applied for their personal benefit.” It also states the study of massacres at the Ocoee and Rosewood, in addition to other racial incidents in the nation’s past, include instruction on acts of violence perpetrated “against and by African Americans.”

Virtually all scholarship on those Florida incidents in particular points to the harm coming from White mobs and falling on the Black community.

“We’re not going to stand complacently by and allow this Governor to dismantle our history,” said the Rev. Dr. R.B. Holmes Jr, pastor of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Tallahassee. “He is not going to rewrite and redefine Black history — not while we’re still alive.”

The Florida Department of Education said the new standards were the result of a “rigorous process,” describing them as “in-depth and comprehensive.” A Tampa Bay Times article, however, found several of the 16 historical figures cited as developing highly specialized skills during slavery did not fit that contention, such as noted educator Booker T. Washington, who was freed from slavery at age 9.

The group meeting Monday also called for Floridians to flock to the Aug. 26 march planned in Washington, to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s fabled “I Have a Dream” speech that helped spur passage of the Civil Right Act of 1964.

The group will also be planning for a “massive” Florida demonstration in conjunction with the National Action Network and other civil rights organizations, against what they called “DeSantis’ attack on our freedoms.”

Tallahassee Mayor Pro-Tem Dianne Williams-Cox thanked the Governor for awakening the community to what’s at stake.

“You have sounded the alarm and we are answering the call. We are bringing everything that we have to make sure you and anyone else understand that Black history is American history and it must be accurate and it must be factual,” she said. “You cannot go … deleting it and dissolving our history. We’re just not going to have that and you cannot tell anyone that we benefited from slavery.”