RFK Jr., Gavin Newsom now have better White House odds than Ron DeSantis

A long shot Democratic candidate and a man who is not a candidate at all have a better chance of winning the 2024 Presidential Election than Ron DeSantis.
That’s the read from the Election Betting Odds website, which aggregates investor sites including Betfair, Smarkets, PredictIt and Polymarket, and shows investors continuing to cool on the Florida’s Governor’s White House quest being fulfilled in 2024.
DeSantis’ 5.5% chance of winning places him in a fading third place in the overall White House chase. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., with 7.3% odds, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, with 6% odds, are both surprisingly above him.
Despite the fact that Newsom has said he’s not running for President, DeSantis has continued to goad the Golden State leader (even as he’s thus far ducked a challenge issued by Newsom to debate him on Fox News).
“What I would tell him is — you know what, stop pussyfooting around,” DeSantis said in June. “Are you going to throw your hat into the ring and challenge Joe Biden?”
Meanwhile, DeSantis has discussed Kennedy more favorably, but he did stress that policy differences with the iconoclastic Democratic challenger to Biden would probably ensure they didn’t run on the same presidential ticket.
“I know RFK actually,” DeSantis said weeks back on “Wisconsin Right Now.”
“He and I have worked together on (Dr. Anthony) Fauci and I think he’s right on Fauci and I think there are issues that we can align, but I think on the bulk of issues, I think he’s a liberal Democrat and so I’m going to choose somebody that is going to be conservative if elected.”
President Biden (32.9%) and former President Donald Trump (29.6%) are the top two favorites in terms of betting odds. But DeSantis is still the second-ranked Republican in this field, topping Vivek Ramaswamy (3.3%).
3 comments
Elon X
July 24, 2023 at 1:10 pm
Well we know Biden will at sometime bail out.
Dispite the left’s temporary hatred of RFK the possable voter’s choice between Newsom and RFK leaves us Democratic faithfull voters with dreaded choice options between Feeces and Vomit.
Get yourselves ready all my fellow faithfull Democrats to be called upon to make such a decision by practicing the mental exercise of making such a choice. Follow the general thought process below to gurantee the best results.
Well lets see now Feeces are often solid while Vomit is always liquid. Thus the Feeces are easier to pick up. So theres a plus for the Feeces choice. And so on. I call on all my fellow Democratic voters to begin the mental exercises for at least 30 minutes each day leading up to the 2024 elections so we will be better prepared to vote for the best choice between Newsom and RFK.
Go Woke OR Go Broke!
July 24, 2023 at 1:51 pm
One more time for the people in the back:
NOBODY CARES ABOUT “WOKENESS”!
This absolute idiot of a man has wasted all his time and political capital attacking “Woke”. A faceless and indescribable boogey man that only exists to rile up the dumbest rubes of the right wing, all while ignoring real economic issues that need to be fixed. But doing that is hard.
PeterH
July 24, 2023 at 2:06 pm
Florida Politics continues to feature these often humorous comparisons.