RFK Jr., Gavin Newsom now have better White House odds than Ron DeSantis

A long shot Democratic candidate and a man who is not a candidate at all have a better chance of winning the 2024 Presidential Election than Ron DeSantis.

That’s the read from the Election Betting Odds website, which aggregates investor sites including Betfair, Smarkets, PredictIt and Polymarket, and shows investors continuing to cool on the Florida’s Governor’s White House quest being fulfilled in 2024.

DeSantis’ 5.5% chance of winning places him in a fading third place in the overall White House chase. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., with 7.3% odds, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, with 6% odds, are both surprisingly above him.

Despite the fact that Newsom has said he’s not running for President, DeSantis has continued to goad the Golden State leader (even as he’s thus far ducked a challenge issued by Newsom to debate him on Fox News).

“What I would tell him is — you know what, stop pussyfooting around,” DeSantis said in June. “Are you going to throw your hat into the ring and challenge Joe Biden?”

Meanwhile, DeSantis has discussed Kennedy more favorably, but he did stress that policy differences with the iconoclastic Democratic challenger to Biden would probably ensure they didn’t run on the same presidential ticket.

“I know RFK actually,” DeSantis said weeks back on “Wisconsin Right Now.”

“He and I have worked together on (Dr. Anthony) Fauci and I think he’s right on Fauci and I think there are issues that we can align, but I think on the bulk of issues, I think he’s a liberal Democrat and so I’m going to choose somebody that is going to be conservative if elected.”

President Biden (32.9%) and former President Donald Trump (29.6%) are the top two favorites in terms of betting odds. But DeSantis is still the second-ranked Republican in this field, topping Vivek Ramaswamy (3.3%).