Rasmussen poll: Ron DeSantis at 13% support in GOP Primary

A new poll, albeit one from a pollster friendly to Donald Trump, shows trouble for Ron DeSantis in the 2024 presidential race.

A Rasmussen survey conducted from July 18 through July 20 of 1,031 likely voters shows DeSantis 44 points behind the former President. Trump has 57% support, with DeSantis at 13%.

Unlike some polls that show a surge from lower-tier candidates, this one shows the Governor clearly in second place. He’s ahead of former Vice President Mike Pence (5%), former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (5%), U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina (4%), former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley (4%), former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (4%) and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy (3%).

DeSantis, who has noted that there is no such thing as a national Primary, professes to have no interest in “juicing the polls.”

“I’m running to win in January and February,” he said during an interview on “Fox News Tonight” earlier this month, as he espoused a “three yards and a cloud of dust” approach to the campaign.

The Race to the White House polling average is friendlier to DeSantis than the Rasmussen poll. Trump has 52% support, DeSantis 19%, Ramaswamy 6% and Pence 5%.

Meanwhile, Race to the White House predicts that if state level nominating contests were held today, Trump would win all 50 states. Trump would have 2,134 delegates, with DeSantis at 241.