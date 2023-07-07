Ron DeSantis blames ‘corporate media,’ Mexican President for subpar polls

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to explain away disappointing polling numbers, blaming the “corporate media” and Mexico’s President Andrés López Obrador this time.

During a Thursday night interview on Fox News Tonight, host Will Cain confronted the 2024 presidential candidate with polling that has seen DeSantis “between 10 and 20%,” “numbers that have stayed there for two months.”

“Well, I think if you look at the people like the corporate media, who are they going after, who do they not want to be the nominee? They’re going after me. Who’s the president of Mexico attacking because he knows we’ll be strong on the border and hold him accountable in the cartels? He’s going after me,” DeSantis said.

“So I think if you look at all these people that are responsible for a lot of the ills in our society, they’re targeting me as the person they don’t want to see as the candidate.”

The Governor went on to say he has no interest in “juicing the polls.”

“I’m running to win in January and February,” DeSantis claimed.

Cain then asked DeSantis why he wasn’t “connecting” with voters, quoting Donald Trump saying the Governor lacked “loyalty” and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez saying he failed at building “relationships.”

The Governor talked about his fundraising, which includes $20 million raised since his campaign launch in addition to more than $80 million transferred from his state-level PAC, saying it set up a “three yards and a cloud of dust” campaign going forward.

“Well, I think, did you just see the news today about the record fundraising hall? Nobody has been able to match that in the history of modern presidential politics. So we’ve got a huge amount of support to be able to take the case to the people. We really haven’t started that yet,” DeSantis said.

“We’re in the process of building out a great organization and I think we’re going to be on the ground in all these early states. It is a three yards and a cloud of dust type situation. That’s what we’re going to be doing.”

DeSantis has ground to make up against Donald Trump.

The Race to the White House polling average shows Trump up, 53% to 21%.

Some states are worse, meanwhile. A new Tennessee poll has DeSantis at 12%.