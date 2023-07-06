Rick Scott adds another $1.5M for re-election bid

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott raised another $1.5 million for his re-election campaign during the second quarter.

The Naples Republican’s campaign said after a solid quarter, he holds about $3 million in cash-on-hand. And that’s before Democrats have put forward a serious opponent. To date, former U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson is the only high-profile Democrat to file.

“Senator Rick Scott continues to raise money, gain support, and travel the state meeting with Floridians while Florida Democrats can’t even muster a candidate besides disgraced former Congressman Alan Grayson,” said Scott Communications Director Priscilla Ivasco.

“Every time we think the Florida Democratic Party has hit a new low, they find new ways to surprise us. It seems to be a truly impressive level of incompetence, but maybe it’s intentional. Betting against Senator Scott is never smart, and Florida Democrats know that better than anyone.”

Scott won election in 2018, unseating incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson by a record slim margin of 10,033 votes out of more than 8 million cast. Nelson was later appointed by President Joe Biden as NASA Administrator and confirmed by the Senate.

In the first quarter of 2023, Scott raised nearly $1 million. The amount raised in the second quarter should put Scott’s fundraising over his first term north of $12 million.

Notably, Scott is the wealthiest sitting member of the U.S. Senate, and has been willing in his past campaigns for Senate and Florida Governor to dip into his own funds. He spent some $63.5 million when he ran for Senate in 2018.

Scott has also developed a national network of donors after leading the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the political arm of Senate Republicans, in the last election cycle. The Republican caucus ultimately saw a net loss in seats but raised more than $250 million over the course of Midterms.

Scott, a former hospital chain CEO, only entered politics in 2010 but has emerged victorious from three narrow statewide elections. Despite recent reports he was considering a run for President, Scott has insisted he still plans to seek re-election.