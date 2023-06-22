Alan Grayson files for U.S. Senate run in 2024 against Rick Scott

Former U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson appears poised to make another run for U.S. Senate.

The Orlando Democrat filed to challenge U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, a Naples Republican running for a second term.

There remains no mention of a new candidacy on Grayson’s social media pages. His last posts date back to a run for U.S. House last year, when he lost the Democratic Primary in Florida’s 10th Congressional District to now-U.S. Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost.

Grayson has run for Senate before. He vacated his U.S. House seat in 2016 to run against U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio. But he didn’t have support at the time from party leadership. Then-Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid lambasted Grayson as having “no moral compass” and said he wanted the Orlando Democrat to lose the Democratic Primary. That wish came true in August 2016, when Grayson lost the nomination to then-U.S. Rep. Patrick Murphy. Murphy went on to lose to Rubio.

The controversial former lawmaker remains a favorite of some more liberal Democrats, and Grayson has seen electoral ups and downs in Florida. He rode a blue wave in 2008, the year Democratic President Barack Obama first won election, to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Ric Keller for an Orlando area congressional seat. But two years later, he lost re-election to Republican Daniel Webster, who remains in the House today.

Redistricting offered a new opportunity to Grayson, who won election to a newly drawn seat in 2012. He held that until his ill-fated Senate run in 2016.

Grayson has kept his House campaign from last year open. It reported $3.4 million in debt at the end of the first quarter.

But he filed a new statement of organization today for the committee to support a Senate run in 2024. Daughter Star Grayson is listed as campaign treasurer and filed the new paperwork. Grayson also filed a statement of candidacy.

Scott, a former Florida Governor, won election to the Senate in 2018, unseating Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson by a recount-slim 10,033 votes. But Florida in intervening years have seen Florida shift toward Republicans. Gov. Ron DeSantis also won by a narrow margin in 2018 but secured re-election in November by a 19-percentage-point landslide.

But Scott didn’t enjoy a great Midterm cycle. He headed the National Republican Senatorial Committee to a net loss in Senate seats for the GOP, then lost a challenge to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

This year, Scott has drawn a Republican Primary challenge from lawyer Keith Gross. Only minor Democratic challengers have filed for Senate with the FEC, including Matt Boswell, Donald Horan, Rod Joseph, Josue LaRose, Chase Romagnano, Matthew Sanscrainte and David Stern.