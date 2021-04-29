   

Senate confirms Bill Nelson to be NASA administrator

April 29, 2021

Bill Nelson
Nelson glides into a flawless nomination.

The Senate has confirmed Bill Nelson as NASA administrator, by unanimous consent.

Thursday’s confirmation came swiftly on the Senate’s executive calendar after Nelson’s nomination cleared the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee just Wednesday.

There was little surprise. Nelson’s three terms in the Senate, as a Democrat from Florida, had won him strong support and bipartisan respect throughout that body. Among his supporters are Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, with whom Nelson had co-sponsored numerous NASA bills, and Commerce Committee Ranking Member Sen. Roger Wicker, a Mississippi Republican, who said Nelson was “well-suited.”

“NASA could not be in better hands. Who better to lead it than former FLA Sen. Nelson, a man who mastered space in flight and in Congress,” tweeted Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida.

Nelson, who left the Senate in 2019, had been a leader in space policy legislation in Congress for decades. He has been a major supporter of NASA since he flew on space shuttle Columbia as a congressman in 1986.

He chaired the Space Subcommittee in the U.S. House of Representatives for six years. In the Senate, Nelson was the chair or ranking member of the Senate Space and Science Subcommittee, and had been ranking member of the full Commerce Committee that held his nomination confirmation hearing April 21.

Nelson also is a longtime close personal friend of President Joe Biden.

Since leaving the Senate, Nelson had served on the NASA Advisory Council.

He is the 14th and oldest administrator in NASA’s 62-year history.

He succeeds acting Administrator Steve Jurczyk. Former U.S. Rep. Jim Bridenstine was administrator during most of former President Donald Trump‘s administration.

Jurczyk, earlier this month, said he was pleased to see Nelson’s nomination.

“Bill has a proven history of supporting our work here at NASA, and has helped advance America’s position in human exploration, science, aeronautics, and technology,” Jurczyk said in statement issued April 5 by NASA. “While the Senate must confirm the nomination, I look forward to continuing to work with Bill and the Biden-Harris administration to carry out NASA’s many critical missions in the years to come.”

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

