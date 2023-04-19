Rick Scott adds $10.8M to war chest in Q1, including $4M candidate loan

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott added nearly $11 million to his war chest last quarter as he prepares for re-election. That includes loaning his campaign $4 million out of pocket.

The heavy investment in his own future comes as the Naples Republican seeks a second term in Washington and his fourth statewide campaign. Scott defeated Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson in 2018 after two terms as Florida’s Governor.

In his first quarter report, Scott posted just under $4.3 million in total contributions. That includes more than $3.6 million in donations from individuals, nearly $328,000 from outside PACs and just under $344,000 in candidate contributions.

Authorized committee transfers delivered him close to $2.4 million in receipts.

But the biggest chunk of change came out of pocket. Scott put down a $4 million candidate loan. The wealthiest member of Florida’s congressional delegation, Scott has a history of self-funding races.

Overall, Scott reported just under $10.8 million in total receipts for his campaign.

But he has also spent close to $9.5 million over the course of the campaign as he gears up to run statewide.

That means he closed the quarter with just under $2.8 million in cash-on-hand.

Scott notably just wrapped up two years as Chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the political arm for Senate Republicans. But it wasn’t a highly successful term, with the caucus netting a one-seat loss in the chamber.

Many pilloried Scott for releasing a Midterm “Rescue America” agenda that many saw as a threat to Social Security and Medicare, thanks to a call to sunset and review all federal programs after five years.

Scott followed the election cycle with an unsuccessful challenge to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

He has proudly told people he’s working on being the “least popular man in Washington.” But he hopes his anti-establishment reputation fuels success with Florida voters. It has in the past, though his formula for success has resulted in three nail-biter victories.

He upset then-Attorney General Bill McCollum for the Republican nomination for Governor in 2010, then narrowly defeated Democratic Chief Financial Officer Alex Sink in the General that year. Four years later, he narrowly fended off a challenge from Democrat Charlie Crist.

But his closest victory was also his most recent. Scott defeated Nelson by 10,033 votes five years ago.

So far, the only potential Scott opponent to raise money this cycle is Democrat Rod Joseph, who raised less than $5,900 in the first quarter and spent all but a dollar. Seven other candidates have filed, but either raised no money or entered the race after March and won’t report fundraising until the next quarter.