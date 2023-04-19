April 19, 2023
Rick Scott adds $10.8M to war chest in Q1, including $4M candidate loan
Rick Scott wants states to return unused COVID-19 MONEY. Good luck with that.

Jacob Ogles

220727115854-rick-scott-0726
To date, no opponents are posting significant funds to run against him.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott added nearly $11 million to his war chest last quarter as he prepares for re-election. That includes loaning his campaign $4 million out of pocket.

The heavy investment in his own future comes as the Naples Republican seeks a second term in Washington and his fourth statewide campaign. Scott defeated Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson in 2018 after two terms as Florida’s Governor.

In his first quarter report, Scott posted just under $4.3 million in total contributions. That includes more than $3.6 million in donations from individuals, nearly $328,000 from outside PACs and just under $344,000 in candidate contributions.

Authorized committee transfers delivered him close to $2.4 million in receipts.

But the biggest chunk of change came out of pocket. Scott put down a $4 million candidate loan. The wealthiest member of Florida’s congressional delegation, Scott has a history of self-funding races.

Overall, Scott reported just under $10.8 million in total receipts for his campaign.

But he has also spent close to $9.5 million over the course of the campaign as he gears up to run statewide.

That means he closed the quarter with just under $2.8 million in cash-on-hand.

Scott notably just wrapped up two years as Chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the political arm for Senate Republicans. But it wasn’t a highly successful term, with the caucus netting a one-seat loss in the chamber.

Many pilloried Scott for releasing a Midterm “Rescue America” agenda that many saw as a threat to Social Security and Medicare, thanks to a call to sunset and review all federal programs after five years.

Scott followed the election cycle with an unsuccessful challenge to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

He has proudly told people he’s working on being the “least popular man in Washington.” But he hopes his anti-establishment reputation fuels success with Florida voters. It has in the past, though his formula for success has resulted in three nail-biter victories.

He upset then-Attorney General Bill McCollum for the Republican nomination for Governor in 2010, then narrowly defeated Democratic Chief Financial Officer Alex Sink in the General that year. Four years later, he narrowly fended off a challenge from Democrat Charlie Crist.

But his closest victory was also his most recent. Scott defeated Nelson by 10,033 votes five years ago.

So far, the only potential Scott opponent to raise money this cycle is Democrat Rod Joseph, who raised less than $5,900 in the first quarter and spent all but a dollar. Seven other candidates have filed, but either raised no money or entered the race after March and won’t report fundraising until the next quarter.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

One comment

  • Serpent Handler Adelbert 👍

    April 19, 2023 at 6:20 pm

    Who in God’s name would donate to this man. Only the most corrupt hog and low wage slave plantation owner would even think about it. He’s a right wing propagandist and shill for the super rich. They pay him to keep the tax man and labor away from them.

    Reply

