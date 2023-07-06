July 6, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis announces $20M haul in 1st quarter as a candidate

Jacob OglesJuly 6, 20234min1

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis accuses DEA, DOJ, FBI of using ‘kid gloves’ in White House cocaine probe

Culture WarsHeadlines

Gavin Newson demands federal investigation of Ron DeSantis-ordered migrant flights

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Hillsborough Tax Collector warns taxpayers of potential scam

DeSantis AP
That's more than Donald Trump raised in the 1st quarter this year — but less than Trump raised the last 3 months.

Gov. Ron DeSantis raised upward of $20 million in the first six weeks of his presidential campaign. The campaign announced the haul ahead of a reporting deadline for the second quarter of 2023.

“(DeSantis) posted the best first fundraising quarter of any non-incumbent Republican candidate in more than a decade, raising $20 million in just six weeks,” reads a tweet from DeSantis’ campaign. “This surpasses the amount former President (Donald) Trump’s campaign raised during his first two fundraising quarters in this race.”

DeSantis opened his presidential campaign account in late May.

The campaign first provided the fundraising totals to Fox News. The pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down also announced it has raised more than $130 million since it launched in March.

“DeSantis for President and Never Back Down raised a combined $150 million from all 50 states,” Never Back Down officials later confirmed in a tweet. “The future of the Republican Party is Governor Ron DeSantis!”

The DeSantis campaign compared its opening quarter totals to Trump’s first quarter this election cycle, when Trump raised $14.5 million.

But of note, Trump’s campaign reported to POLITICO that the former President raised $35 million in the second quarter this year. That means Trump still holds a massive cash advantage over DeSantis or any other Republican in the field now, and that he has now raised more than $53 million for his comeback run in 2024.

The fundraising number shows strong performance by DeSantis with the donor class even as he lags further behind Trump in polls.

But already, potential rivals are questioning the value of DeSantis’ fundraising success. North Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in a Fox News appearance asserted that DeSantis lacks small donor support, and said Trump appeared better at rallying small donations. The Trump campaign said its average donation in the last quarter was $34.20.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSt. Pete watchdog Vincent Nowicki to run for Pinellas County Commission

nextHillsborough Tax Collector warns taxpayers of potential scam

One comment

  • My Take

    July 6, 2023 at 4:06 pm

    Why do I think of Thyssen and Krupp?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories