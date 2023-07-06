Hillsborough Tax Collector warns taxpayers of potential scam

Hillsborough County Tax Collector Nancy Millan is warning the public of a recent tax scam that targets property taxpayers in the county.

Over the last two weeks, the Tax Collector’s Office has been notified of a scam where taxpayers received a fraudulent “notice of tax lien” claiming they owed taxes and demanding immediate payment. These communications are deceptive and mimic an official document. Unsuspecting individuals can easily be misled into making payments to unauthorized entities.

Milan is asking residents to exercise caution when responding to what appears to be a property tax-related bill or notice. An official notice from the Hillsborough County Tax Collector will always include the office’s logo and contact information.

“If you suspect you have received a fraudulent tax notice or believe you have been targeted by a scam, report the incident to the Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office and local law enforcement authorities. By promptly reporting such activities, you can help protect others from falling victim to similar scams. We are committed to safeguarding the residents of Hillsborough County from fraud,” Millan said.

Taxpayers who receive a questionable “notice of tax lien” should contact the Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office at 813-635-5200 or email [email protected] to verify the document’s authenticity.

Property tax information can also be found on the Tax Collector’s website at hillstax.org.