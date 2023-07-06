Gavin Newson demands federal investigation of Ron DeSantis-ordered migrant flights

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is formally calling on the Department of Justice to investigate migrant flights ordered by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Newsom, along with California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Texas Sheriff Javier Salazar, sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding federal action.

“Over the last nine months, individuals seeking asylum in the United States were transported from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, and to Sacramento, California, under a program funded by the State of Florida,” the letter reads.

The letter acknowledges many local governments and nonprofit organizations fund the transport of migrants to desired locales once they are released by federal immigration officials.

“But this scheme is different: according to news reports, recruiters deceived migrants into taking flights to these particular locations based on promises of jobs and shelter.”

Salazar, the Sheriff for Bexar County in Texas, opened an investigation last year after Florida deployed a new program to fly migrants to sanctuary jurisdictions. Planes chartered by Florida flew to Texas and picked up recent border crossers and flew 49 of them to Martha’s Vineyard.

Salazar’s Office announced last month it would file criminal charges against the DeSantis administration over the flights.

Bonta opened a similar investigation last month after Florida transported 36 migrants to Sacramento.

“Upon meeting with the asylum seekers who had been flown to Sacramento via private plane, without any prior arrangements or immediate care provision, we understood the urgent need for a thorough investigation,” Bonta said at the time.

While criminal investigations in California and Texas unfold, the letter to Garland said the Joe Biden administration needs to step up as the flights involve moving people involuntarily across state lines.

“The U.S. Department of Justice (USDOJ) has a unique capability to investigate cases where, as here, the scheme stretches from Massachusetts to California and touches upon no fewer than five states,” the letter reads.

“Accordingly, we urge the USDOJ to open federal criminal and civil investigations into these incidents.”

The letter condemns the flights as political stunts as DeSantis runs for the White House.

“It is unconscionable to use people as political props by persuading them to travel to another state based on false or deceptive representations,” the letter states. “We urge USDOJ to investigate potential violations of federal law by those involved in this scheme. We stand ready to provide additional information about these flights and look forward to working with the USDOJ on this issue.”