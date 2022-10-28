Ron DeSantis blames Martha’s Vineyard ‘advertising’ for migrant flights

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to defend his decision to have migrants flown from Texas to Massachusetts, blaming “advertising” in Martha’s Vineyard for his location decision.

The Governor told Fox News’ Sean Hannity Thursday “they have a social services office there that says, you know, everybody is welcome, refugees welcome, all this other stuff. That’s what they were advertising.”

The Governor has taken to Sean Hannity ‘s show before to offer unique defenses of the flights of two planes and fifty undocumented immigrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, which critics have called “human trafficking.”

“It’s only when fifty get put into Martha’s Vineyard, which wasn’t saying they didn’t want this. They said they wanted this, they said they were a sanctuary jurisdiction,” DeSantis said on Sept. 20, describing the migrants as “basically destitute” and “put in a situation where they could have succeeded” by being flown to Massachusetts.

“Not only did they not welcome them, they deported (sic) them the next day with the National Guard,” DeSantis said.

The undocumented immigrants had “all signed consent forms to go,” DeSantis said, showing that the flights were “clearly voluntary and all the other nonsense you’re hearing is just not true.”

The migrant flights seem to have paused in the wake of Hurricane Ian, but not without some attendant drama along the way regarding a second scuttled flight to President Joe Biden‘s home state.

A press conference earlier this week was animated by questions about the Delaware trip, with DeSantis refusing to “confirm” the trip was happening as rumored. Ultimately, there was no landing in Delaware, a swerve that a DeSantis-linked source said left the media “punked.” Subsequent reporting from the Miami Herald revealed that these immigrants were stranded as a result, but a source gloated all the same.

“He didn’t tell anyone and purposely left people in the dark. So technically the media, the Democrats, everyone got punked who decided to heed some s*** on Twitter instead of waiting for confirmation from the Governor’s Office,” a source told NBC News.