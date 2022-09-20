Ron DeSantis responds to Martha’s Vineyard critics from Sean Hannity’s safe space

Ron DeSantis is telling a national audience his side of the story as outrage continues to mount over what critics call “human trafficking.”
DeSantis appeared on Fox News’ Hannity on Monday, his first interview after the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office opened a criminal investigation into a Florida-funded charter flight involving two planes and fifty undocumented immigrants flown from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard.
DeSantis did not address the Bexar County investigation, preferring instead to rail about the “really frustrating” border policy of the Joe Biden administration before saying that both the undocumented immigrants and Martha’s Vineyard residents “wanted” the unexpected flight, one in a series of stunts involving relocation of undocumented immigrants to areas far away from the border.
“Millions of people since Biden’s been President illegally coming across the southern border. Do they freak out about that? No. You had migrants die in the Rio Grande. You had 50 die in Texas in a trailer because they were being neglected. Was there a freak out about that?”
“It’s only when fifty get put into Martha’s Vineyard, which wasn’t saying they didn’t want this. They said they wanted this, they said they were a sanctuary jurisdiction,” DeSantis said, describing the migrants as “basically destitute” and “put in a situation where they could have succeeded” by being flown to Massachusetts.
“Not only did they not welcome them, they deported (sic) them the next day with the National Guard,” DeSantis said.
The undocumented immigrants had “all signed consent forms to go,” DeSantis said, showing that the flights were “clearly voluntary and all the other nonsense you’re hearing is just not true.”
“And why wouldn’t they want to go given where they were?”
DeSantis couldn’t resist chiding Martha’s Vineyard yet again before the interview moved on.
“Have they lived up to what they billed themselves as: a sanctuary jurisdiction? They could have absorbed these people without a problem,” DeSantis said.
Carol Gross
September 19, 2022 at 9:56 pm
Why are these transports still referred to as “stunts?” Don’t you think Texas and Florida have had enough illegals yet? We’ve had them flown in by the Biden Adm. and that was ok…with everyone except our Governor and his supporters (which are many!). It’s not unusual for over 5000 a day to illegally cross that southern border. They should ALL be sent to sanctuary cities/states — or promptly deported.
Paul Passarelli
September 19, 2022 at 10:21 pm
Mass Governor calls out the Military to deport all illegals from sanctuary island in less than 48 hours.
Border Patrol agents in TX, AZ, NM, CA reportedly “in awe” of the New Englander’s ability to cut through the RED TAPE.
I.N.S. spox reported to have let slip: “… there is clearly a double standard in operation between the Blue states and the [southern] border states … [I have] been ordered not to discuss it.”
Jay Smif
September 19, 2022 at 10:29 pm
What “southern border” does Florida have, and why does pudgy fascist DeSantis think she’s queen, cultist?
Tom
September 19, 2022 at 10:08 pm
Carol,
Cause the liberal Corp media got undies stained. Just pathetic!
Gov. DeSantis and Gov. Youngkin of VA are fine examples of new Repub. leadership.
750 illegals have died at the border due to Dum
Dems, Biden/Harris open border. You’d never know with media protectors. Just pathetic.
Charlie Crist
September 19, 2022 at 10:14 pm
👆Vote for me. I’ll punt this neo nazis head like a football 🏈
Julio Gomez-Lopez
September 19, 2022 at 10:17 pm
DeSantis thugs told us one thing, had us sign paperwork, but then something else happened. This was a human and civil rights violation. He should be arrested. Also one of his men grabbed mi pinocha…mi gato.
Paul Passarelli
September 19, 2022 at 10:24 pm
Another fake alias?
You are a vile & disgusting troll, and a coward.
meredith shaw
September 19, 2022 at 10:23 pm
Can this man open his mourh without lies and distortions pouring out? Flame-throwing POS should go use some other state as his springboard to the presidential campaign trail. He is hurting Florida.