Donald Trump sidesteps question about Gov. DeSantis’ Martha’s Vineyard gambit

Donald Trump is withholding comment on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ controversial decision to fly undocumented immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

Trump, appearing on Newsmax Tuesday morning, was asked about the Governor’s decision to have two charter flights land in the Massachusetts vacation community. But he sidestepped the question entirely, redirecting his answer to his own record as President.

“I think the border is such a disappointment because we had the safest border, the best border in the history of our country,” Trump said on the Wake Up America program.

He went on to talk about his commitment to “building the wall,” asserting again that America had the “safest border, the best border.” But he did not offer any evaluation of DeSantis’ decision, or even acknowledge DeSantis at all.

A Rolling Stone report also highlighted that Trump is privately angry at DeSantis for the Martha’s Vineyard move, asserting DeSantis stole the idea from him.

Trump’s seeming DeSantis snub continues a trend. At an Ohio rally over the weekend, the former President did not mention the Florida Governor when offering a roll call of prominent J.D. Vance backers. Just weeks prior to Trump’s Ohio stop, DeSantis made his own visit for Vance to the Buckeye State.

Meanwhile, as Trump seems to sidestep the questions of Martha’s Vineyard and DeSantis, who polls say is the biggest threat to another Presidential run for Trump in 2024, allies of the former President are likewise panning DeSantis’ interstate migrant flights as bad politics.

Speaking with Real America’s Voice reporters Saturday at a Save America rally in Ohio, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said Governors like DeSantis should declare an “invasion.”

“Florida — obviously, (President) Joe Biden has sent like over 70 flights in the dark of the night of illegals into Florida. Gov. DeSantis should declare an invasion,” Greene said.

“We don’t need to be shipping illegals all over the country. I’m actually firmly against that. It has exposed the hypocrisy of Democrat cities and Mayors. But I don’t want to spread them all around. They need to be deported.”

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (for whom DeSantis also campaigned) also panned the move, telling Tucker Carlson Thursday she is “not a fan.”

“I mean, we’re just taking people here illegally who shouldn’t be here, moving them further inland,” she said.