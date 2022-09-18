Marjorie Taylor Greene to Gov. DeSantis: stop ‘shipping illegals all over the country,’ declare ‘invasion’

Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene believes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis should stop relocating migrants to Democratic states and instead take a cue from Kari Lake by declaring an invasion.

Speaking with Real America’s Voice reporters Saturday at a Save America rally in Ohio, Greene gave a full-throated endorsement to both Lake’s gubernatorial bid in Arizona and her plan, if elected, to declare an invasion to secure the state’s border with Mexico.

Other conservative leaders like DeSantis, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp should do the same and ultimately deport undocumented immigrants, Greene said, rather than sending them to progressive areas like Martha’s Vineyard and Washington, D.C.

“I’m just so fired up for Keri Lake to be Governor. She’s just going to show them all up, and the entire country’s going to cheer for her,” she said.

“I don’t know where Gov. Abbott is, of Texas. Why has he not declared this an invasion? I would love to see my Governor of Georgia declare this an invasion. Florida — obviously, (President) Joe Biden has sent like over 70 flights in the dark of the night of illegals into Florida. Gov. DeSantis should declare an invasion.

“We don’t need to be shipping illegals all over the country. I’m actually firmly against that. It has exposed the hypocrisy of Democrat cities and Mayors. But I don’t want to spread them all around. They need to be deported.”

Lake similarly criticized the migrant-relocation programs DeSantis and Abbott have undertaken, telling Tucker Carlson Thursday she is “not a fan.”

“I mean, we’re just taking people here illegally who shouldn’t be here, moving them further inland,” she said.

Lake’s proposal involves having law enforcement and military personnel detain, arrest and deport migrants crossing over illegally from Mexico.

The DeSantis administration, working through the Department of Transportation, flew about 50 migrants on two charter planes to Martha’s Vineyard last week. The flights originated in Texas, according to Martha’s Vineyard Airport Director Geoffrey Freeman.

If that’s accurate, the DeSantis administration violated its own rules set forth in language clearing a $12 million earmark in the 2022 state budget. Lawmakers OK’d the set-aside for “a program to facilitate the transportation of unauthorized aliens from this state (Florida) consistent with federal law.”

Senate Democratic President Lauren Book has requested information that would confirm the DeSantis administration acted illegally. Democratic former Governor Charlie Crist, who is challenging DeSantis in the Governor’s race this year, is seeking all communications regarding the relocation effort.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and California Gov. Gavin Newsom each wrote formal letters to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting that he investigate the matter. On Saturday, attorneys representing 30 of the migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard, who have since been relocated to a military base on Cape Cod for housing, called for state and federal prosecutors from Massachusetts to conduct a criminal probe.

DeSantis’ office has complained since last year that the Biden administration has flown more than 70 air charters with roughly 36 passengers per plane from the Southwest border to Jacksonville International Airport.

DeSantis has long supported taking a hardline approach to shoring up America’s border security. He sponsored numerous bills in Congress to reduce illegal immigration, including the Zero Tolerance for Illegal Entry Act of 2018, before winning the governorship later that year.

“The idea of mass immigration — whether it’s illegal immigration, whether it’s just mass immigration through the legal process like the diversity lottery or chain migration — that is not conducive to assimilating people into American society,” he told attendees at the National Conservatism Convention in Aventura last week. “We’re not globalists who believe that foreigners have a right to come to our country whenever they want.”

DeSantis is neck-and-neck in national polling with former President Donald Trump, whose legal woes over misappropriated classified documents have many believing he could be out of the 2024 race.

Greene is not among them.

“We have to recognize something. We will never again see this in history. There has never been a President of the United States that can do this over and over and over again,” she said, referring to Trump’s seemingly endless campaign rallies across the country.

“He’s not even President anymore. But I have to tell you, he’s going to be President again. He is the leader of the Republican Party, and he is who the people will nominate in 2024.”