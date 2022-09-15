Kari Lake ‘not a fan’ of Ron DeSantis sending undocumented immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is speaking out against Gov. Ron DeSantis sending planes of undocumented immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard.
Lake, appearing on Tucker Carlson Tonight on the Fox News Channel Wednesday, broke with the Florida Governor’s decision.
“I’m not a fan of it, Tucker,” Lake said. “I mean, we’re just taking people here illegally who shouldn’t be here, moving them further inland.”
It wasn’t all criticism, though.
“I actually get a kick out of it,” Lake told Carlson. “Watching these liberal Mayors just throw their hands up and say we can’t handle it because it’s life every day for us in these border states.”
Lake’s criticism comes just weeks after DeSantis went to Arizona to campaign with her after she won the Primary with Donald Trump’s endorsement.
Lake, a former newscaster, extolled DeSantis as a chip off the Trump block while saying being called “DeSantis of the West” was a major compliment.
“He’s got BDE. I call it Big DeSantis Energy. He’s got the same kind of BDE President Trump has,” Lake said, introducing DeSantis as a Governor who brought “Trump strength” to Florida.
By the end of the evening, DeSantis was promising to send National Guard members to stand guard at the Mexican border in cooperation with Lake if she were elected Governor.
Lake said on Fox News Wednesday that if elected, she would send National Guard troops to the border but did not reference DeSantis’ kind offer.
Fox News Digital obtained the photo of the arrivals to Martha’s Vineyard, with DeSantis’ communications director confirming its veracity and saying it was a move of them to “sanctuary” jurisdictions.
“As you may know, in this past Legislative Session, the Florida Legislature appropriated $12 million to implement a program to facilitate the transport of illegal immigrants from this state consistent with federal law,” Fenske told Fox News.
DeSantis floated the idea of moving undocumented immigrants to other areas as far back as last year.
“If you sent (them) to Delaware or Martha’s Vineyard, that border would be secured the next day,” he said in Jacksonville in December.
7 comments
Jay Smif
September 14, 2022 at 8:58 pm
I hope the family members of every poor southern white trash redneck that dies every day as a result of the opioid epidemic is cheering on old fascist Ronny D tonight
Tom
September 14, 2022 at 9:02 pm
Total stupidity from J sniffer.
Tom
September 14, 2022 at 8:59 pm
She is entitled to her opinion.
Gov was kind to her, so as to come out and campaign for her and McMaster.
She has issues in trying to overcome to win.
It’s a message to potus #44.
Charlie Crist
September 14, 2022 at 9:27 pm
👆Vote for me. I’ll put this deplorable SOB in a Christian fascist nut house. See how he likes the right wing then. Yeah they’ll shoot him up with medication every time he opens his mouth.
David in Shoreline
September 14, 2022 at 9:25 pm
Respectfully, perhaps Ms. Lake should focus on Arizona and let Governor DeSantis worry about Florida. GO RON GO.
Fat Cammack
September 14, 2022 at 9:29 pm
Vote for me babydoll. I just might throw in a bare assed face scrub, face sit, gnarly face mop.🍩💋
dan miller
September 14, 2022 at 9:56 pm
Well this is a lie thru omission, she prefers they are not even allowed to leave but put in jail on the spot. Then thrown back across the border the story acts like she is against enforcement