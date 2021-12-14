December 13, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis continues to threaten to send undocumented immigrants to Delaware
Ron DeSantis. Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiDecember 13, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Lori Berman has no challenger for SD 31, but she raised $17K in November

HeadlinesJax

Gov. DeSantis picks Sarah Arnold for St. Johns County Commission

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Joe Henderson: Charlie Crist’s campaign is going well, but it’s only December

800 (23)
The Governor shied away from questions about 2024 in this segment.

Gov. Ron DeSantis continued Monday to float ideas about where he might send undocumented immigrants if the federal government sent them to Florida.

The Governor was on the Ingraham Angle Monday, again asserting the state’s position that they should be sent to other places.

DeSantis is putting his money where his mouth is: his proposed budget includes an $8 million allocation for relocating the undocumented.

“Our view is that if they’re going to be dumping, we want to be able to facilitate transfer to places like Delaware. And so we have $8 million in my new budget to be able to do that,” DeSantis said.

This line about Delaware, the home state of President Joe Bidenhas been used before.

“If you sent (them) to Delaware or Martha’s Vineyard, that border would be secured the next day,” DeSantis said last week in Jacksonville when rolling out a series of proposals designed to address undocumented immigrants being shipped to Florida.

During the interview, DeSantis sounded as if the flights were still going on, even though he had said weeks back that the migrant flights had ceased.

“Well, actually the Biden administration puts people on planes and flies them into Florida in the wee hours of the morning,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis denounced contractors who may have been part of the flights last spring and summer, saying that Biden’s border policies were “effectively a human smuggling operation.”

Among the proposals DeSantis is advancing is a prohibition of state business with those contractors, as well as potential restitution for money made shipping these people.

DeSantis avoided taking some of Ingraham’s bait. He sidestepped a question framing his policy push as motivated by 2024 concerns, and also redirected a question about a Washington Post op-ed accusing him of “paving his path to the White House on the backs of vulnerable immigrant children.”

Post Views: 58

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLori Berman has no challenger for SD 31, but she raised $17K in November

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories