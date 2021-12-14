Personnel note: Sachs Media expands with three new hires

The Sachs Media team grew by three this week with the addition of Taylore Maxey, Chloe Swicegood, and Natalie Hernesman.

They join an already impressive lineup of top communications professionals who offer a full suite of capabilities, including strategy, public relations, public affairs, crisis communications, research, digital and social media, creative, marketing, and video production.

“As we’ve navigated many organizations through the pandemic, our roster of clients has continued to grow — and so our roster of communicators has grown with it,” said firm founder and CEO Ron Sachs. “These newest colleagues add knowledge, skills, and abilities that will make an important difference for all our clients.”

Maxey joins Sachs Media’s public relations team as an account manager. She most recently served as press secretary for the Florida Housing Finance Corporation, where she oversaw communications and marketing campaigns for the state’s affordable housing programs and resources. The Troy University alumna previously worked in the Legislative and Public Affairs Department at the Florida League of Cities.

Hernesman was hired as an account coordinator. She comes to the firm from the University of South Florida NewZRoom, where she worked as a reporter uncovering newsworthy content across the Tampa Bay area, including political reporting during the 2020 elections. The 2021 USF honors graduate also worked as a web editor and social media producer for Florida Focus on NPR affiliate WEDQ.

Swicegood will also be serving as an account coordinator at the firm. Before joining the Sachs Media team, she earned her bachelor of arts degree, with honors, in English, with a concentration on editing, writing, and media, and with a minor in political science. During an internship while pursuing her degree, Swicegood worked for a Florida-based nonprofit, where she helped veterans obtain career opportunities in STEM fields.

“These three communicators are a tremendous addition to our team and will help serve our diverse clientele,” said Sachs Media President and Partner Michelle Ubben. “With their diverse backgrounds, they’ll bring unique and individualized perspectives to our agency.”

Sachs Media is among the most respected PR firms in the country. It was named one of “America’s Top 200 PR Agencies” for 2021 by Forbes Magazine and was PR News’ 2018 national Small PR Firm of the Year. Sachs Media also earned the Dick Pope Award in 2019 for the top single Florida PR campaign of the year by the Florida Public Relations Association.

The new volley of hires continues a year of booming growth at the firm, which added experienced marketing professional Lori Modafferi and longtime public affairs manager Sue Mullins to its account management team earlier this year.