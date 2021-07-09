Personnel note: Sachs Media brings on Lori Modafferi, Sue Mullins

Sachs Media announced Friday that experienced marketing professional Lori Modafferi and longtime public affairs manager Sue Mullins are joining its account management team.

Modafferi will join the agency as an Account Manager specifically focusing on health care marketing services for clients, while Mullins will serve as Account Manager for several public relations clients.

They join the already impressive lineup of top communications professionals who offer a full suite of capabilities, including strategy, public relations, public affairs, crisis communications, research, digital and social media, creative, marketing, and video production.

“Lori and Sue are exceptionally talented and experienced professionals, and we’re extremely pleased to add their expertise to our firm,” said founder and CEO Ron Sachs. “With the addition of Lori and Sue, we believe the best team in the business just got even better, and we look forward to sharing and applying their talents with our growing roster of clients and special projects.”

Modafferi previously led the strategic marketing and communication efforts for HCA Healthcare’s North Florida Division. In that role, she was responsible for creating and implementing strategic marketing campaigns, managing crisis communications, and maintaining vendor and stakeholder relationships for 14 hospitals, 17 free-standing emergency rooms, and numerous other access points.

Before that, she served HCA Healthcare as a Marketing and Public Relations Director, where she directed media relations, branding, advertising, and website development. She also oversaw sponsorships, charitable contributions, and ethics and compliance marketing training. During her tenure at HCA Healthcare, Modafferi won numerous awards for her creative and innovative campaigns, both internally and externally across the organization.

Modafferi earned a master’s degree in business administration from Nova Southeastern University and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Central Florida.

Mullins came to Sachs Media from the Florida policy arena, where she has served for years as a registered lobbyist and policy adviser. Working in the nonprofit, corporate, and public sectors, Mullins has crafted major legislative initiatives including the successful Florida Forever land conservation program, created millions of dollars for local land and water conservation measures, and led state political campaigns.

Her work has taken her from roles at The Nature Conservancy and the Florida Senate to Ramba Law Group and Duke Energy. For her work on the Sarasota County land preservation referendum, Mullins won a POLLIE award, which is the most sought-after prize awarded by the American Association of Political Consultants.

Mullins earned her master’s degree in anthropology from Florida State University and her bachelor’s degree in sociology from Saint Leo College.

“We’re delighted to have Lori and Sue as part of the Sachs Media family, where I know they will embrace our commitment to achieving breakthrough successes for our clients,” said Sachs Media President and Partner Michelle Ubben. “Their skills and expertise will add to our already strong capabilities, which we devote to every client to help them achieve success.”

Sachs Media is among the most respected PR firms in the country. It was named one of “America’s Top 200 PR Agencies” for 2021 by Forbes Magazine and the 2018 national Small PR Firm of the Year by PR News. Sachs Media also earned the Dick Pope Award in 2019 for the top single Florida PR campaign of the year by the Florida Public Relations Association.