Personnel note: Scott Ross named managing partner at Capital City Consulting

Scott Ross has been named managing partner at Capital City Consulting, the firm announced this week.

“I’m honored to be selected to help lead such an outstanding group of professionals. We are privileged to work with amazing clients and I look forward to continuing to help grow the top firm in Florida,” Ross said.

Ross joined CCC in 2015 and has more than a decade of lobbying experience. Before entering Florida’s lobbying corps, Ross served as a Deputy Secretary at the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which has informed his lobbying expertise in policy related to gaming and other regulated industries.

Adding to that expertise, Ross’ resume also includes working as the director of government relations for one of the world’s largest gaming and entertainment companies, Las Vegas Sands.

“Scott is smart, strategic and trusted by all firm members. He is an obvious choice for managing partner and we are excited to see how his leadership will shape our continued growth,” CCC co-founder Nick Iarossi said.

Co-founder Ron LaFace added, “Scott has always been one of the go-to people for firm members needing help on an issue or developing a client strategy and we are excited he agreed to formally take on the role of managing partner.”

Ross moves up at the firm as Capital City Consulting itself continues to rise — the firm consistently places among the top-5 firms in terms of lobbying revenues and it recently announced that South Florida-based Prodigy Public Affairs would merge with the firm, becoming Capital City Consulting Miami.

“It’s no surprise Scott has made managing partner at Capital City Consulting. His attention to detail, his relationships and his fierce advocacy for his clients really stand out,” said Rep. Blaise Ingoglia, a Spring Hill Republican who is headed to the state Senate after the November election.

Ross is a graduate of Florida State University and Nova Southeastern University law school. He has also worked as a lobbyist for the Florida Student Association, representing the interests of more than 300,000 students attending state universities at the state and federal levels.