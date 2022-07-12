Prodigy Public Affairs merges into Capital City Consulting, becoming CCC Miami

Capital City Consulting and Prodigy Public Affairs of Miami are merging, with the latter rebranding as Capital City Consulting Miami.

The merger will see Prodigy owners Rodney Barreto and Brian May become new partners at CCC, providing local government, public affairs, and business-to-business consulting services to clients in South Florida as they have done together for the past 25 years, while helping CCC expand its statewide presence.

“For nearly two decades, Capital City Consulting has been committed to delivering winning results for our clients at the state level and in select local markets, and we are excited to add a strong and established Miami presence,” said Nick Iarossi, co-founder of CCC.

“With this merger, we will add the biggest local market in the state to our portfolio; and with Brian, one of Florida’s top local government consultants, and Rodney’s reputation and experience as a business leader, there is no doubt they will take our service offering to a new level.”

Fellow CCC co-founder Ron LaFace added, “Brian and Rodney have a reputation for delivering successful outcomes for their clients, and they will be pivotal in helping us build Capital City Consulting. Their approach aligns well with our firm’s culture and work ethic, and their experience in the business-to-business space will add another dimension to the firm.”

In addition to Barreto and May, CCC Miami’s team will include Tim Gomez and Felipe Angulo as directors. Gomez and Angulo previously served roles with Miami-Dade County, both for the County Commission and the Mayor’s office.

“The two firms fit very well together,” May said. “The Capital City Consulting team has had tremendous success for their clients at the state level, and we look forward to continuing that same success in Miami as Capital City partners. We believe we can help Capital City deliver results for many of their statewide clients in the Miami market, as well as expand to other major markets in Florida.”

Barreto added, “This is an exciting opportunity. We’ve enjoyed considerable success in the business-to-business consulting space, and I look forward to expanding this area of our practice with our new partners.”

CCC is one of the largest lobby firms in the state, routinely ranking among the top five in quarterly revenues. The firm is based in Tallahassee and has local offices in Tampa Bay, Broward, and now, in Miami-Dade.