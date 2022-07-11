Last Call for 7.11.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced that the Florida Division of Treasury earned $412.4 million in interest during the 2021-22 fiscal year.

“Through prudent money management, I’m proud that my office was able to generate more than $412 million in interest during this last fiscal year that will be shared between general revenue and other pool participants. The interest generated is a huge savings to Florida taxpayers and will help ensure that our state has financial resources critical to supporting Florida’s health care system, law enforcement, schools, and our robust transportation network without costing Florida families a dime,” Patronis said in a news release.

“While the Treasury Division is primarily tasked with keeping the state coffers safe and secure, there’s no doubt Florida has benefited from the interest generated from the hard work of our office. With inflation at a 40-year high, we must continue to do all we can to limit the tax burden on Floridians and ensure our economy can survive the growing threat of a recession.”

Patronis’ announcement continues a string of positive financial news for the state. Last week, a report from the state’s Office of Economic and Demographic Research found that the state collected $741.8 million more than state economists expected in May.

It was the fourth straight month revenues have come in at least $475 million over the estimate. And last month, S&P Ratings reaffirmed the Florida Treasury Investment Pool Rating as AA-, which S&P defines as a “very strong” rating.

“I choose to wrap myself not in an American flag but our constitutional values. What is American, for me, is its equal protection under the law, it’s the same for everyone. If someone wants to say, ‘Jesus H. Christ’ on the dais, I want to say ‘Hail Satan.’”

— Free speech activist Chaz Stevens, after North Lauderdale suspended its opening invocation.

