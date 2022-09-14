Joe Henderson: Marco Rubio’s big gamble on abortion is a puzzling move

Marco Rubio just took what could be the biggest gamble of his political career. He is a co-sponsor of a bill from U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham for a national abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The Miami Herald broke that story.

The bill makes exceptions for rape, incest or to protect the mother’s life, and it’s probably not going anywhere. Democrats control the Senate, and momentum seems to be on their side to keep it that way, so Rubio may have gone all-in on something that offers little or no return.

Key Republicans, including Mitch McConnell, don’t even support this bill. McConnell said most GOP Senators “prefer this be handled at the state level.”

That makes Rubio’s decision to wade into this lava-hot issue even more puzzling.

We know how Democrats feel about this, but the election will swing on how independents vote. This could ignite them to see this latest attempt from the party of “freedom” to control women’s bodies as the last straw.

Rubio, of course, is passionately pro-life, but a Florida Atlantic University poll in May showed 67% of Floridians believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases. It also showed that 63% of independent voters agreed with that stance.

Rubio routinely calls Democrat Val Demings an extremist on the issue, but it’s not hard to imagine thousands of Florida women saying, “Yeah? And your point?”

Demings, by the way, already had a powerful anti-Rubio ad on abortion showing up on Florida TVs in recent days.

“As a police officer, some of the worst cases I worked were sexual assaults. It’s outrageous to mandate what a woman can and can’t do with their body,” Demings says in the ad.

“Marco Rubio wants to criminalize abortions with no exceptions for victims of rape or incest. Well, I know something about fighting crime, Sen. Rubio. Rape is a crime. Incest is a crime. Abortion is not.”

I would imagine she’ll pound Rubio even harder now. He opened the door wide to give Democrats a chance to make abortion rights more important to voters than the economy. And polls consistently show that a strong majority of Floridians don’t agree with the hardline GOP stance.

Rubio’s move also could cause turbulence in other state elections, including the one for Governor. Anything that keeps this issue in the headlines reminds voters — particularly women — that the GOP-led Legislature rammed through an abortion ban after 15 weeks with no exceptions.

Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn’t talk much about abortion, but he did sign that bill. Charlie Crist may remind voters about that about a thousand times before November.

Rubio has been around this game long enough that he should have been able to read the tea leaves. Polls show his race with Demings is fingernail-chewing close. Signing on with Graham’s doomed bill is the political equivalent of swimming out to meet the Titanic.

If Rubio wakes up the morning after the election with a voter mandate to clean out his desk, we’ll look back on this move as a pivotal reason why.