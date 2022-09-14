September 14, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Karla Hernández’s video clip on ‘dysfunctional Legislature’ stirs outrage

Anne GeggisSeptember 14, 20225min5

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Joe Henderson: Marco Rubio’s big gamble on abortion is a puzzling move

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Miami Beach Commission urges principals to defy School Board, teach LGBTQ history

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 9.14.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Karla Hernández
Working in special education, she says, 'by itself qualifies me to work with a dysfunctional Legislature.'

A national Republican organization is demanding Charlie Crist’s running mate apologize to the state’s special needs students after a video surfaced showing her “demeaning” attack on them.

The Democrat’s Lieutenant Governor nominee Karla Hernández is a special education teacher. But Stephanie Rivera, national Press Secretary for the Republican State Leadership Committee, said she’s hit a new low in her attack on the state’s Republican-led Legislature.

First Lady Casey DeSantis, whose husband will face Crist in the November General Election, also tweeted her outrage over the clip of a Cape Coral house party obtained by Fox News Digital. She also called it a new low.

“Sickened by callous words from someone who claims to be an advocate for our children,” DeSantis tweeted. And then she addressed Hernández in her tweet. “I will make it my mission to let all parents know if the ‘hate in your heart.’”

The Crist campaign did not return a request for comment Wednesday.

The video shows her addressing what appears to be a friendly crowd in someone’s living room, standing before a TV with a slide show of campaign photos, including Crist and campaign banners

“I’m a sp-ed (special education) teacher, so my major is emotionally handicapped education, okay?” Hernández says in the clip. “That by itself qualifies me to deal with a dysfunctional Legislature.”

An explosion of laughter, whoops and applause greet her comments and she can be heard adding over the hubbub, “a unique set of skill sets you need to have to deal.”

Rivera, whose organization recruits state Republican candidates, said this isn’t the first time Hernández has had to pull her foot out of her mouth. Trolls have swarmed a 2016 tweet that Fidel Castro’s death was mourned in Cuba, which she tried to explain.

Crist, previously, has come out defending his running mate.

“It shows that they’re afraid of her. She’s a strong woman. She’s Hispanic. She’s from Miami-Dade. She’s bilingual. She’s brilliant. She was a special ed teacher. That’s a lot of greatness for what she can do,” Crist said. “So they’re trying to poke holes in it. It’s all junk.”

Hernández’s use of the word, “handicapped” might also raise eyebrows. The Merriam-Webster online dictionary deems it “sometimes offensive.”

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLast Call for 9.14.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

nextMiami Beach Commission urges principals to defy School Board, teach LGBTQ history

5 comments

  • Tom

    September 14, 2022 at 7:27 pm

    Just a incompetent pollutant.
    Really no class. Just a taco per Jill Biden.
    Matz is a total tool of the NEA, weingarten.
    She crossed the wrong person in Casey D.
    Wait til the ads come out. Blame the chameleon idiot. She gone!

    Reply

    • Ghost of Robert Bork

      September 14, 2022 at 8:08 pm

      Casey DeSantis is a pig in lipstick. She wants to open her mouth and wad in public spats, she better be ready for the blowback. And she better be careful or else the tea about her in Tallahassee will get out. Hint: it isn’t very positive.

      Reply

  • Karla Hernandez

    September 14, 2022 at 8:14 pm

    Vote for me. Together me and Charlie will put anti-government terrorists like Tom underneath the jail. Yeah Charlie will give him a vicious Bruce Lee cross kick to the chest, a heel kick to the top of the head, and a roundhouse kick to the mouth. Outta there buddy…

    Reply

  • Tom

    September 14, 2022 at 8:37 pm

    That’s why I am the F P Legend!

    Reply

  • David in Shoreline

    September 14, 2022 at 8:39 pm

    One loser candidate picks another loser candidate for running mate. A tale as old as time. Go DeSantis Go!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories