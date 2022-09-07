Charlie Crist, Karla Hernández defend against Republicans’ ‘Karla Marx’ trolling

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and his running mate Karla Hernández are fighting back against Republicans’ trolling of the teachers union president as “Karla Marx.”
“I believe in democracy. I am anti-communism. I actually was out with pots and pans celebrating the death of Fidel Castro when he died,” Hernández said at an Orlando event. “It is a shame that they try to bully a teacher.”
Hernández is the daughter of Honduran immigrants. She’s the president of the United Teachers of Dade union in Miami and a former Teacher of the Year at Hialeah Middle School.
Ever since Republicans discovered a tweet Hernández posted in 2016 regarding the death of Fidel Castro, they’ve been disparaging her in campaign email and social media with the vilification #KarlaMarx, seeking to tie her to the 19th century socialist revolutionary philosopher.
Hernández deleted her 2016 tweet, tried to explain it as being about how Cubans were “forced” to mourn Castro’s death, and sought to reassure in her own anti-Castro bona fides. Yet the trolls are swarming, including from inside the campaign of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Crist characterized the Republicans’ tactic as an expression of fear.
“It shows that they’re afraid of her. She’s a strong woman. She’s Hispanic. She’s from Miami-Dade. She’s bilingual. She’s brilliant. She was a special ed teacher. That’s a lot of greatness for what she can do,” Crist said. “So they’re trying to poke holes in it. It’s all junk.”
Republicans have been coming after Hernández in a variety of ways, slamming her criticism of DeSantis’ plan to address teacher shortages by having military veterans to take teachers jobs, and trying to link her to a former member of her teachers union who is serving jail time for sexually assaulting students.
Hernández has been on the defensive for both, and has called the second allegation a lie. Now, she’s doing a bit of teacher-like scolding toward Republicans’ suggestion that she might support communism.
“My husband is a Russian Jew who fled the Soviet Union and communism,” she said. “So for them to act in this way, so childish and in this manner, says exactly what the Governor (Crist) is saying, that they’re scared of us and they’re trying to portray things that are unfactual, not true.”
4 comments
Tom
September 7, 2022 at 8:57 am
Abysmal choice, chameleon crisp can’t live down selecting Matz. Between being deputy to the awful NEA president Weingarten, and protecting a sexual abuser, renting Hearst’s to scare families on schools being open, and losing her school board races, Matz is a awful choice. No clue, totally on the extremist side, not on the side of every day Floridians.
Matz lacks any substance bout state govt. let alone local govt. Chameleon owns this and as he will lose. Good riddance to both!
Kyle Offer
September 7, 2022 at 8:57 am
‘It shows that they’re afraid of her,’ Crist said.
What it shows is that we do not understand how a local union boss has the administrative skills, multicultural background and wide reputation to command respect throughout the third largest state in America should Charlie keel over from the excitement of it all. Plus we do not miss an opportunity to show how rudderless, power-hungry pols like himself can make really poor judgments when given the opportunity, as well as the consequences of those misjudgments. I’m sure she is a nice person but there must have been at least one other member of the Hispanic community in this state with substantially more to bring to the table at this point in her career.
Hope
September 7, 2022 at 9:14 am
PolitiFact has denounced Charlie Christ’s ads against DeSantis saying they are false. Charlie has lost all integrity and credibility.
Hope
September 7, 2022 at 9:15 am
*Crist