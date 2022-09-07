‘Skeptical’ Marco Rubio doubles down on Donald Trump document defense

Marco Rubio says he is “skeptical” about the latest reports of former President Donald Trump mishandling highly classified documents, continuing an energetic defense of Trump even as details emerge.

“Let’s break this down,” Rubio said during Wednesday’s episode of Fox and Friends, when asked if those documents should be in a “post-presidential desk drawer” by co-host Steve Doocy.

“First of all, we really don’t know,” Rubio said. “Let’s go back and understand that all this information is coming from one side and one place. And that is ‘sources with knowledge of the investigation.'”

“Who are the sources with knowledge of the investigation? The FBI and the Justice Department. And they are leaking to the media. So, generally when there is an investigation by the FBI and the Justice Department, they’re not even acknowledging there is an investigation, much less leaking.”

These parties are “strategically leaking information which can’t be rebutted or in any way analyzed,” Rubio added, to “influence the narrative” for the sake of “politics.”

“This is being politicized, which is doing damage to the FBI and the Justice Department, to important institutions to our country,” Rubio added.

The latest reporting from the Washington Post offers more detail on the information secreted away by Trump, including classified documentation of a foreign power’s nuclear capabilities.

That adds still more detail to evolving accounts of the sensitive information Trump took without authorization after the end of his presidency, but these accounts have not shaken Rubio’s advocacy for the former President in what he has called a simple dispute about “storage.”

In comments Sunday to NBC 6, Rubio dismissed the issue with Trump as little more than a “storage argument” about documents with the FBI. That interview came in the wake of reporting that Trump kept over 10,000 documents and had dozens of empty folders, including 43 marked “classified.”

“This is really at its core a storage argument that they’re making. They’re arguing there are documents there, they don’t deny that he should have access to those documents. … I don’t think a fight over storage of documents is worthy of what they’ve done, which is full scale raid and then these constant leaks. That’s the second problem. It’s the PR behind all this,” the Senator said.

Rubio has suggested the so-called storage dispute is really a window to persecute Republicans writ large also as “potential insurrectionists.”

“The next step in this process is going to be that people who are supporters of Donald Trump or just conservatives complaining about this are going to begin to get harassed, are going to begin to get labeled as potential insurrectionists and are going to begin to get harassed by law enforcement. That’s the next step in this playbook, sadly,” Rubio said last month on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program.

Rubio has also contended that the FBI actions were more harmful to American public trust than anything done by America’s enemies.

“The FBI’s actions, less than three months from the upcoming elections, are doing more to erode public trust in our government institutions, the electoral process, and the rule of law in the U.S. than the Russian Federation or any other foreign adversary,” Rubio wrote to FBI Director Christopher Wray in the wake of the search last month.