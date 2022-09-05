Marco Rubio downplays ‘storage argument’ dispute between feds, Donald Trump

Marco Rubio is still downplaying the reason the FBI searched Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago last months, and claims the federal government is leaking details of the former President’s case
In comments Sunday to NBC 6, Rubio dismissed the issue with Trump as little more than a “storage argument” about documents with the FBI.
“This is really at its core a storage argument that they’re making. They’re arguing there are documents there, they don’t deny that he should have access to those documents…. I don’t think a fight over storage of documents is worthy of what they’ve done, which is full scale raid and then these constant leaks. That’s the second problem. It’s the PR behind all this,” the Senator said.
Rubio also contended that the Justice Department is spilling details of the investigation for its own benefit.
““There’s no doubt (the leaks are) from the Justice Department. The articles say, ‘Officials in the Justice Department are saying this and that.’ Generally when the federal government is investigating someone they won’t even acknowledge it’s there is an investigation. They won’t even talk about it. They’re actually leaking information that may or may not be true, they’re putting out pictures, making it look like there are all these papers thrown around, classified information,” Rubio contended.
Rubio’s comments come in the wake of reporting that Trump kept over 10,000 documents and had dozens of empty folders, including 43 marked “classified.” Documents allegedly were found throughout Trump’s residence, a semi-private club setting where insecure documents related to national security were especially vulnerable.
The comments Sunday suggest that Rubio continues to see the Trump action as a potent political issue for Republicans this fall.
He had previously suggested that the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago meant that the feds see all Republicans as “potential insurrectionists.”
“The next step in this process is going to be that people who are supporters of Donald Trump or just conservatives complaining about this are going to begin to get harassed, are going to begin to get labeled as potential insurrectionists and are going to begin to get harassed by law enforcement. That’s the next step in this playbook, sadly,” Rubio said last month on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program.
Rubio has also contended that the FBI actions were more harmful to American public trust than anything done by America’s enemies.
“The FBI’s actions, less than three months from the upcoming elections, are doing more to erode public trust in our government institutions, the electoral process, and the rule of law in the U.S. than the Russian Federation or any other foreign adversary,” Rubio wrote FBI Director Christopher Wray in the wake of the search last month.
Pastor Sandell
September 5, 2022 at 7:38 am
Break free from the iron grip of the orange Satan before it’s too late. Repent and turn away from the sin of Trumpian neo naziism or you will burn it wretched hell for eternity. The Bible says that it is more likely a camel would fit through the eye of a needle than a rich man enter the kingdom of heaven. Trump is that rich man, and you will not enter the kingdom of heaven if you bow down to that abominable monger, liar, and charlatan.
MAGA Forever!!!
September 5, 2022 at 7:51 am
How dare you!! Blasphemy against our TRUE PRESIDENT!!! The way and the light! The one true path to salvation for our country is to follow HIM (TRUMP) as he is good and right in all things. He is persecuted as Jesus was by the evil heathen Demoncrats.
Turn away from your sins and pledge allegiance to HIM (TRUMP) if you want to know true salvation.
MAGA Forever!!!!
September 5, 2022 at 7:45 am
Way to go Marco. Protect our amazing TRUE PRESIDENT with every breath. Make sure everyone knows that he is the way and the light of all things. Follow only him to find glory. You keep up the good work and make sure everyone knows that you support him 1000% and that you have his full blessings.
Also, make sure that everyone knows of the glorious victory over the abortionists that the REPUBLICANS achieved this year and that you will do everything in your power to expand and increase its scope. Up next, going anfter evil birth control which we all know leads to fornication and more abortions.
Finally make sure that they are clear on your forward thinking plans to slash Medicare and Social Security for the good of our glorious country. These wasteful program are just too expensive and seniors will be happy to tighten their belts to support you and the TRUE PRESIDENT!!!
MAGA Forever!!!
September 5, 2022 at 8:14 am
It’s time to push harder. Tell the governor you want him to act NOW to stop all abortion. He’s not doing enough!! After the election is not soon enough. Tell him now.
Make sure every Republican running for office is ON RECORD for their position about abortion. Pressure them to move more quickly and loudly. They must make this a central point of their campaigns. Call them out when their stance is too weak. Call out any who backpedal and talk about exceptions of any kind.
Then tell them to always support our TRUE PRESIDENT as he battles persecution from the non-believers.