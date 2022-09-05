Email insights: Marco Rubio takes aim at the ‘radical pod’

Labor Day brings a fresh email from the Marco Rubio campaign. identifying two so-called “peas in a radical pod” that suggests a re-election fight resembling a tag team wrestling match.

Rubio’s campaign spotlighted a joint campaign appearance between his General Election opponent, U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Orlando, and the Democratic nominee for Lieutenant Governor, Karla Hernández. They both are booked for remarks with the West Central Florida Labor Council in Apollo Beach.

Rubio has spent much of the campaign maundering about “Marxist misfits” and lamenting “laptop liberals,” and his campaign framed the joint appearance as a double shot of radicalism.

“Val and Karla are two peas in a radical pod. They’re lockdown libs who appease socialists rather than advocate for Florida values, and they can’t be trusted to fight for freedom. It’s no surprise that Demings has chosen to align herself with another member of the far-left,” said Elizabeth Gregory, communications director for Marco Rubio for Senate.

The email refers to Hernández as “Karla Marx,” an attempt to brand the teachers’ union head turned political candidate as a radical. Beyond denoting a shared “love” of school lockdowns, the Rubio campaign email paints both candidates as soft on Cuban communism.

“When dictator Fidel Castro died, Karla Marx said that “many in Cuba mourn.” Meanwhile, Demings had nothing to say about the plight of the Cuban people until she announced her run for Senate, and since then has proven she can’t be trusted to advocate for the cause of freedom in Cuba, fundraising alongside pro-engagement groups,” the email contended.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Rubio have already co-branded their campaign efforts, appearing at a series of statewide rallies in the wake of the August Primary. While both have re-election contests this year, DeSantis seems to have the easier path, with a massive cash on hand advantage over Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist.

Rubio meanwhile has made a habit of complaining that he can’t keep up with Demings in terms of fundraising, suggesting that he needs DeSantis’ help more than the Governor needs his.