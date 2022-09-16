September 16, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Charlie Crist demands all info behind decision on Martha’s Vineyard migrant flight
Charlie Crist.

Jacob OglesSeptember 16, 20224min0

Related Articles

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Scotty Moore files complaint alleging NBC affiliate violated vaccine passport ban

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Mario Bailey joins Indelible as public affairs VP

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.16.22

crist
The Democrat accused the Governor of breaking lie for the sake of a "heartless political game."

Democratic nominee Charlie Crist is demanding more information about the decision made by Gov. Ron DeSantis before flying 50 Venezuelan refugees to Massachusetts.

The gubernatorial candidate filed a public information request under Florida’s Sunshine Law for all communication regarding the re-location effort.

“Ron DeSantis decided to traffic human beings on Florida taxpayers’ dime to score political points. It was cruel, it was probably illegal, and he owes the people of our state answers,” Crist said. “Floridians have been forced to foot the bill for this Governor to play his heartless political games, but we’re holding him accountable.”

To fulfill the request, officials may need to reach back a while. DeSantis has been discussing a desire to relocate migrants to Massachusetts and Delaware since late 2021.

But the Republican Governor apparently followed through, using money set aside in the state budget for re-location to direct two planes of Venezuelan and Colombian immigrants claiming asylum protection to Martha’s Vineyard.

DeSantis’ office released a statement taking full credit: “Florida can confirm the two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha’s Vineyard today were part of the state’s re-location program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.”

The formal request for information from Crist’s office seeks several records surrounding the plan. That includes requests for “all requests for proposals and contracts associated with the state re-location program to transport migrants; All emails, texts, other forms of internal communications within the Governor’s office related to the re-location program; all emails, texts, and other forms of internal communications between the Governor’s office and the Florida Department of Transportation related to the re-location program.”

Crist is also requesting any communication between DeSantis’ office and that of Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker.

On Thursday, Baker’s office suggested it had no prior knowledge of the incoming migrants.

Baker representative Terry MacCormack said in a statement published by NBC 10 Boston that the administration is “in touch with local officials regarding the arrival of migrants in Martha’s Vineyard.”

“At this time, short-term shelter services are being provided by local officials, and the Administration will continue to support those efforts.”

Crist slammed the move as a “political stunt,” characterizing the sentiment behind it as “cruel.”

A release from Crist’s campaign also repeats reports the DeSantis administration lured the individuals “onto a plane in Texas with false promises of jobs and shipping them to Massachusetts.” Crist estimated the publicity stunt would cost Florida taxpayers $12 million.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.16.22

nextPersonnel note: Mario Bailey joins Indelible as public affairs VP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories