September 17, 2022
Donald Trump omits Ron DeSantis from roll call of big name J.D. Vance backers
Did Trump forget DeSantis?

Trump DeSantis
Stephen Miller and talk show hosts get mentioned, but not Florida's Governor.

Gov. Ron DeSantis again seemingly is being disrespected in the wake of a campaign foray into another state.

The latest iteration of this trend came Saturday night at former President Donald Trump’s “Save America” rally in Youngstown, Ohio.

Trump rattled through a list of prominent MAGA-aligned conservatives backing author-turned-politician J.D. Vance in his bid for Senate, omitting Florida’s Governor, who traveled to Ohio for Vance just last month.

Among those listed: talk show host Tucker Carlson, whose prime time show actually offers DeSantis plenty of friendly earned media of late; Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri; Trump campaign and administration alum Stephen Miller; and his own progeny, as well as the “entire MAGA movement.”

“All the bravest and boldest conservatives in the country are behind J.D.,” Trump said to cheers.

“Tucker Carlson: good guy. Sen. Josh Hawley, really good guy. Stephen Miller, he loves the border! Sean Hannity, what a good guy he is. What a sweetheart,” Trump said.

“My two sons,” Trump added, “they’re big J.D. fans.”

DeSantis was in Ohio for Vance last month, a standing room only “Unite to Win” rally held under the auspices of the Trump-friendly Turning Point USA. He depicted Vance as a two-fisted fighter for conservative causes.

“We need to have people in Congress who are going to be willing to support a wall and support everything that we need to do,” DeSantis said.

“We need people who are going to go up there and do something with the majority,” DeSantis added. “Stop talking and actually get something done. I think JD is going to be a leader, not a follower.”

Polling continues to show DeSantis as the most logical impediment to a Trump run for the Republican nomination in 2024, suggesting the non-mention of his name may have been on purpose.

The omission comes in the wake of a gubernatorial candidate DeSantis campaigned with in Arizona saying that she was “not a fan” of the Governor’s decision to undocumented immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

Arizona’s Kari Lake, appearing on Tucker Carlson Tonight on the Fox News Channel, said she disagreed with the Florida Governor’s stunt.

“I’m not a fan of it, Tucker,” Lake said. “I mean, we’re just taking people here illegally who shouldn’t be here, moving them further inland.”

It wasn’t all criticism from Lake, however.

“I actually get a kick out of it,” Lake told Carlson. “Watching these liberal Mayors just throw their hands up and say ‘We can’t handle it.’ Because it’s life every day for us in these border states.”

 

