Yet another poll shows Donald Trump under 50% against Ron DeSantis

A fresh national poll shows that in a hypothetical head-to-head 2024 Republican Primary, Donald Trump could struggle to get 50% against Ron DeSantis.

The Yahoo News/YouGov poll conducted from Sept. 2 through Sept. 6 shows former President Trump with 48% support among Republican voters and DeSantis with 34%, with 17% unsure of their choice.

Among registered voters, Trump again fails to get a clear majority, with 49% support against 37% for DeSantis. Though DeSantis trails, a failure by Trump to secure a majority could demonstrate a path to victory for a challenger in a one-on-one matchup.

Interestingly, independent voters who can vote in Republican Primaries in some states preferred DeSantis to Trump outright, with DeSantis drawing 42% support and Trump just 36%.

DeSantis also holds his own among voters from what the survey calls “purple” states — swing states, in other words. The Florida Governor and the former President tied, with each garnering 39% support.

A total of 547 Republican voters were surveyed for this poll, which emerged in the wake of Trump’s Save America PAC trumpeting polling that showed Trump making gains after the FBI seizure of classified documents and other materials he retained without authorization from Mar-a-Lago.

“ICYMI: ‘Mar-a-Lago raid gave Trump a 10-point boost over DeSantis with Republican primary voters, poll shows,'” read the email, linking to a Business Insider article spotlighting an Aug. 10 POLITICO/Morning Consult poll. That survey was conducted before it was revealed Trump took classified materials, a significant caveat omitted in the email tease.

The fresh polling offers the latest in an endless series of reminders that DeSantis is making inroads as a potential Trump alternative or threat.

Another poll conducted by Yahoo and YouGov between Aug. 18 and Aug. 22 shows Trump getting just 49% in a 2024 head-to-head GOP Primary duel with DeSantis. DeSantis received 31% in the survey, with an additional 21% not sure whether they preferred the former President or the Florida Governor.

Polling conducted nationally between Aug. 18 and Aug. 22 by Echelon Insights reveals that Trump would get just 46% support in a Primary against DeSantis and a field of other Republicans. The Florida Governor’s 25% support was good for a strong second place, well ahead of third-place Mike Pence, the former Trump Vice President who drew 13% backing.

DeSantis continues to publicly say he does not want to run for President, mocking what he called media “obsession” about a potential campaign in a recent press conference, and continuing to deflect when asked about 2024 “nonsense.”

“Everyone wants to talk about me in Florida,” DeSantis crowed in July. “Like, I’m just sitting here, little ol’ me, doing my job!”

Meanwhile, Trump seems to notice DeSantis’ encroachment on his turf, reported Rolling Stone recently, a “copyright infringement” that doesn’t blunt fears of a 2024 showdown between the former President and his apparently former protégé.

“According to three people who’ve spoken to the former president about the Florida governor last year and in more recent months, Trump has repeatedly ridiculed DeSantis for ripping off the ex-president’s style.”