‘It’s way down the road’: Ron DeSantis rebuffs 2024 speculation again

Gov. Ron DeSantis once again insists he is not thinking about running for President.

When asked on national television Wednesday evening, the Governor said his real focus was on reelection and “school board races.”

“There’s a lot of huge issues. It’s way down the road. It’s not anything that I’m planning for,” DeSantis said during the second half-hour of Sean Hannity‘s show, where he was coaxed into discussing media questions about his presidential potential in yet another Fox News appearance.

This one seemed strategically timed.

Another potential candidate, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, got a town hall on Tuesday night and another prime-time hit Wednesday night on Newsmax.

“Yeah. I’m not considering anything beyond doing my job,” DeSantis said. “We’ve got a lot of stuff going on in Florida. I’m going to be running for reelection next year.”

“We’re also working on a lot of things in the state beyond the Governor’s race. We’ve got school board races, Sean. I want to make sure people aren’t supporting critical race theory. That parents have the ability to send their kids to school where they want to.”

The Governor vows to get his “political apparatus” involved in school board races, a salient threat to the continuing multi-front mask wars.

DeSantis has consistently denied any interest in running for President, despite acting much like a candidate. His political committee Friends of Ron DeSantis had a fundraising dinner in Buffalo, New York, Tuesday night, the latest in an ongoing series of trips for the man supporters call “America’s Governor.”

Earlier this month, he said the idea was “nonsense.”

“All the speculation about me is purely manufactured,” DeSantis maintained.

Some evidence suggests that DeSantis may be cooling off with potential 2024 voters. Polling for most of the year has established DeSantis as the choice of a plurality of primary voters if Trump doesn’t run, but one new poll shows former Vice President Mike Pence up 12 points over DeSantis in a national primary poll of a non-Trump field.