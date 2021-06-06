Ron DeSantis vows to get ‘political apparatus involved’ in Florida school board races

Gov. Ron DeSantis returned to the Fox News Channel Saturday night in a segment taped the evening before, but with a message relevant to the political cycle to come.

On “Unfiltered with Dan Bongino,” DeSantis vowed to turn his “political apparatus” against Republican school board candidates who oppose his educational reforms.

“We’re not going to support any Republican candidate for school board who supports Critical Race Theory in all 67 counties or supports mandatory masking of school children,” DeSantis told Bongino.

School board races in Florida are nonpartisan.

“Local elections matter. We are going to get the Florida political apparatus involved so we can make sure there’s not a single school board member who supports Critical Race Theory,” DeSantis added.

On June 10, the State Board of Education will convene in Jacksonville to vote on a proposal that attacks Critical Race Theory and other deconstructions of traditional civics curricula.

The proposal will ban defining American history as “something other than the creation of a new nation based largely on universal principles stated in the Declaration of Independence.” Teachers will also be forbidden to “share their personal views or attempt to indoctrinate or persuade students to a particular point of view.”

DeSantis addressed that also, making it clear that Richard Corcoran was his proxy in this key matter.

“Next week, I have my Commissioner of Education going to the Board of Education banning it … banning any departure from accurate history and following our standards. This is something we’ve got to stay on the forefront of,” DeSantis told Bongino.

The Governor has offered regular denunciations of critical race theory in previous stops.

“You can put lipstick on a pig; it’s still a pig,” DeSantis said in Pensacola on May 24. “If we have to play whack a mole all over the state stopping this critical race theory, we will do it.”

The Governor has described schools as “indoctrination factories” and has even likened critical race theory to “Marxism.”

“Critical Race Theory is basically teaching people to hate our country, hate each other,” DeSantis said on Hannity in March. “It’s divisive, and it’s basically an identity politics version of Marxism.”