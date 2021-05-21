May 21, 2021
‘Don’t you worry’: Gov. DeSantis vows action against critical race theory
Image via AP.

Ron DeSantis
'You can put lipstick on a pig, it's still a pig.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis continued his crusade against critical race theory in Florida on Friday, this time vowing to fight the academic movement in all its forms across the state.

The Republican Governor’s vow comes as the Board of Education prepares to review a proposed rule that would prohibit the teaching of critical race theory in Florida K-12.

Speaking to reporters in Pensacola, DeSantis signaled an eager willingness to remove any trace of the theory in a school’s education curriculum — even if its under a different name.

“You can put lipstick on a pig, it’s still a pig,” DeSantis said

“If we have to play whack a mole all over the state stopping this critical race theory, we will do it,” he later added.

Critical race theory suggests race and racism are an undercurrent within politics, law and human interaction. According to Purdue University, the theory subscribes to concepts including White privilege, institutional racism, microaggressions and social construction.

Notably, DeSantis is among a growing force of Republicans bashing the theory and fighting to remove it from schools.

In the past, DeSantis has described the teachings as “indoctrination.”

“It’s offensive to the taxpayer that they would be asked to fund critical race theory,” DeSantis said. “That they would ask to fund teaching kids to hate their country and to hate each other.”

Instead, DeSantis suggested civics should remain a priority with constitutional studies as the foundation. Moreover, the teachings should be rooted in facts, not ideology.

“We’ll be taking action,” DeSantis concluded. “Don’t you worry.”

DeSantis in March unveiled a  Civic Literacy Excellence Initiative: an ambitious proposal to use $116 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to ramp up civics education.

Among the line items, the initiative proposes $17 million to develop curriculums with “foundational concepts” rather than critical race theory, DeSantis explained.

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

