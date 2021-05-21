Ron DeSantis appoints Rusty Roberts, Alex Lastra to Florida Transportation Commission

Gov. Ron DeSantis made two appointments to the Florida Transportation Commission Friday.

Russell “Rusty” Roberts of Longwood is a transportation consultant and previously served as vice president of government affairs for Brightline Trains. He also served as chief of staff to U.S. Rep. John Mica and Ileana Ros-Lehtinen. Roberts is a member of Floridians for Better Transportation, the Orlando Economic Partnership and the American Public Transportation Association.

Alex Lastra of Miami is a managing member of Desarrollo Florida, a custom home builder. He’s a certified general contractor and two-time Latin Builders Association developer of the year and past president of the Latin Builders Association.

Lastra earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Florida International University.

The Florida Transportation Commission was created in 1987 to serve as a citizen’s oversight board for the Florida Department of Transportation. This oversight has since been expanded to include Florida’s expressway authorities and regional transportation authorities.

The appointments are subject to Florida Senate confirmation.