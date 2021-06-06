Marco Rubio hops aboard the ‘Fire Fauci’ bandwagon

There’s no political downside for a Republican to call for the firing of Dr. Anthony Fauci, and Sen. Marco Rubio is among those on the right calling for the dismissal of the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
The second-term Senator from Florida, up for reelection next year, recommended Fauci’s removal in an op-ed (“If Biden believes in science, he must fire Fauci“) published Saturday on the Fox News website.
The Senator contends that Fauci curated information at his personal whim, as most vividly illustrated by his suppression of theories that the novel coronavirus emerged from a lab and not from interspecies transmission with bats.
“It was a massive failure in judgment for a prominent public health official — though in retrospect unsurprising, given his history of holding back the truth based on personal judgments about when he thinks the American people are ‘ready’ to hear the facts,” the Senator slammed.
Rubio brings receipts, including an April quote from National Geographic in which Fauci said COVID-19 “was in the wild, to begin with. That’s why I don’t get what they’re talking about [and] why I don’t spend a lot of time going in on this circular argument.”
A year and a half into the pandemic, Beijing has yet to produce any evidence of said virus being “in the wild,” meanwhile.
Rubio moves on to contend that “Fauci is exploiting his position in government — and his ill-deserved positive reputation in the liberal media — to willfully misrepresent what is meant by a lab leak, conflating it with a biological weapons program (which is just one possible motive for gain-of-function research in Wuhan). That, or he’s showing his age.”
“Our work to shed light on COVID-19’s origins has just begun, but one thing is clear: Dr. Anthony Fauci has repeatedly demonstrated a history of moving goal-posts when it comes to public health, withholding facts that don’t conform with his own narrative, and issuing inappropriate personal judgments that distort the truth,” Rubio adds.
The op-ed comes in the wake of some sharp exchanges between Rubio and Fauci in a Senate committee hearing, in which Fauci continued to stress the possibility that the virus evolved on its own as “extremely strong.”
The White House, of course, has no intention of firing Fauci. President Joe Biden is “very confident” in him, he told reporters Friday.
With Fauci’s tenure not in danger, he will serve as a punching back for Rubio and other Florida Republicans who chafe at so-called “Fauci-ism.”
Gov. Ron DeSantis, with the highest media profile of any Republican in the state, continues to sharpen his critiques of the doctor, chiding his willingness to do media appearances during his own robust interview schedule.
“(O)bviously, he does so many interviews that it was pretty clear to me that after a short time that this was about himself and his own image,” DeSantis snarked on Fox News this week. “For me, you look at that magazine cover where he’s lounging by the pool with the sunglasses on, you know, right in the midst of a pandemic. It was almost like a let them eat cake moment for all the people who were chafing under his lockdowns, and yet he seemed to be having the time of his life.”
Artwork
June 5, 2021 at 5:12 pm
Fauci screwed us. A lot of Americans. The damage he did by misleading us in so many areas is irreparable. He should be in prison, along with members of the press who regularly keep us from the truth.
James R. Miles
June 6, 2021 at 8:16 am
Just what is the truth since you know so much? The right-wing, spewing fact less nonsense because facts are fake news! Something right out of Trump’s playbook! Trump is after all the world’s biggest liar!!
zhombre
June 6, 2021 at 11:35 am
I guess you think Fauci remains infallible and sterling in his motives and all the speculation about a lab leak from WIV is debunked conspiracy theory. LOL
SANDRA OLIVA
June 6, 2021 at 6:38 pm
ARTWORK IS DANGEROUSLY SILLY. WHERE IS HIS EVIDENCE OF THINGS HE LIES ABOUT..(PROBABLY HEARD THEM AT FOX, WHICH IS A CONSTANT LIAR ALMOST ALMOST AS BAD AS TRUMP WAS AND IS (MORE THAN 30,000 LIES THAT SYCOPHANTS NEVER EVEN QUESTIONED!)
PLEASE LET’S WORK TO INVESTIGATE ALL THOSE OFFICIAL SYCOPHANTS WHO KNOW FULL WELL THAT “T” AND SUCKERS LIKE ARTWORK IGNORE THE LIES AND TANTRUMS SO THAT HE SAILS ON ! THOUGH MANY OF US BELIEVE T BELONGS BEST IN A MENTAL INSTITUTION WHERE POLITICIANS CANNOT PLAY ILLEGAL GAMES TO RELEASE HIM!
WHY DO I SAY THIS? WOULDN’T MUCH OF AMERICA WHO’S BEEN WATCHING BE RELIEVED TO KNOW T WILL BE “PUT AWAY”, UNDER WATCH, BECAUSE OBVIOUSLY T HAS REPEATEDLY BEEN AND IS THE INCARCERATING “DANGER TO OTHERS”. THAT MUCH IS CLEAR AS DAYLIGHT!
AGAIN, I ASK YOU AS YOU FAWN OVER THE KILLER OF MILLIONS OF COVID PEOPLE SIMPLY BECAUSE HIS ROTTEN EGO BLOCKED HIM FROM HIRING EXPERTS LIKE DR, FAUCI EARLY IN THE PANDEMIC T IGNORED, MUCH TO THE PAIN AND AGONY AND DEATH OF MASSIVE NUMBERS OF INNOCENT AMERICANS! YOU WERE SCREWED BY YOURSELVES AS YOU OBEYED THE HORRIBLE DIRECTIONS ETC OF COVID 19! YOU DID NOT CALL OUT FOR REAL EXPERTS LIKE FAUCI TO TAKE OVER THOSE LYING PRESS CONFERENCES FED LIES BY T: “DRINK THE LYSOL” WHAT A DUMB, BOMBASTIC, LYING ‘president”, who is now leading America’s END! GIVE IT SOME THOUGHT, ARTWORK: HEALTHCARE WILL END; WAGES WILL DROP; FOOD WILL BECOME EVEN MORE EXPENSIVE OR HARD TO FIND! MORE MAFIA-T “LEADERS” WILL SURFACE , AND YOU, ARTWORK WILL BE OUT OF WORK, TRYING TO LEAVE USA!
Zhombre
June 6, 2021 at 7:02 pm
Caps lock stuck, hon?
Nancy Billings
June 6, 2021 at 10:23 am
When Marco Rubio actually develops ethics then maybe people should listen to him. After he goes to medical school then maybe people should listen to him about medical problems. When he learns about climate change then maybe we should listen to him. Right now all he knows about is taking money from the NRA and other big pockets to keep him comfortable in DC. He has the worst voting record in congress. Let’s get him out and elect someone who cares about the people in FL.
Tom
June 6, 2021 at 12:30 pm
What Rubio writes about Fauci says more about Rubio than it does about a man whose superior intellect irritates Republican Trump-Suckers. What Rubio write proves only that Trump nailed his character a long time ago: he is a little man. Little Marco Rubio.
PeterH
June 6, 2021 at 12:32 pm
Oh sure! I’m going to hang my hat on Marco Rubio’s “lab leak” theory when nothing has been proven and we’ll probably never know!
I’m done voting for Republicans. They don’t deserve my vote. They’re all Trump boot lickers.
SANDRA OLIVA
June 6, 2021 at 6:43 pm
BRAVO. MARCO IS ROWING HIS BOAT TO HIS HOME NEAR MIAMI, BUT STILL CLAIMING “THERE IS NO CLIMATE CHANGE”. MARCO WILL DO OR SAY ANYTHING TO KEEP HIM IN OFFICE. WHAT IS SO HARD TO UNDERSTAND IS WHY FOOLISH FOLKS LIKE ARTWORK GENUFLECT BEFORE CON ARTIST T LIES TO YOU!
zhombre
June 6, 2021 at 12:55 pm
LOL it’s cicada season, and all the angry buzzing little insect come out to scream about any aspersions on their inestimable Fauci. And FYI is is not simply Rubio’s lab leak theory. Many credible scientists have endorsed its plausibility and His Eminence Cardinal Fauci was aware of the possibility but those to dismiss it. Perhaps because NIH had previously funded WIV and His Eminence made previous public statements acknowledging gain of function was risky, but in his lofty view worth the risk.
SANDRA OLIVA
June 6, 2021 at 6:46 pm
Excuse Me, but what is the REASON that’s dragging so many people into an argument about WHERE THE COVID19 STARTED! IT’S HARDLY MAKE OR BREAK ISSUE. ISSUE NOW IS TO TRY TO CURB MORE COVID ISSUES SO WE CAN GET BACK TO FIXING REAL ISSUES!
zhombre
June 6, 2021 at 7:11 pm
If the origin of a pandemic is known, we might be able to make adequate preparations to prevent its repeat. Are you so partisan, obtuse or hysterical that you cannot grasp this? Given the tenor of your repetitive posts here, I suspect all three apply in your case. Take a chill pill, sweetie.
Edward Lyle
June 6, 2021 at 5:03 pm
The Fauci Flu has caused great harm to America and Her citizens. President Trump was threatened with yet another faux impeachment if her fired this sadistic clown, so I get why he let the buffoon continue in his post in order to spare America another Democrat/Media manufactured hay day of hate.
Dr. Fraudci is to the Democrat Party what Joseph Mengele was to Hitler. Curse or cancel me for having the courage to state it… but write it down, because it will come to pass.
PeterH
June 6, 2021 at 5:28 pm
Living in magical thinking is not good for you or your existence in the American experience. Seek professional help.
SANDRA OLIVA
June 6, 2021 at 6:51 pm
YES, TRUMP BELIEVERS JUST DENY TRUTHS AS A REFUGE.
HECK, IT’S GOTTEN WAY TOO MUCH LIKE BARGAINING
AWAY TRUTHS THEY ARE TOO UNCOMFORTABLE TO USE!
SANDRA OLIVA
June 6, 2021 at 6:56 pm
AREN’T AT LEAST SOME OF YOU AMAZED AT THE CONTORTIONS OF SOME OF THE DELUSIONS HERE? AND HOW COME THERE ARE SO MANY WHO WHO STILL BELIEVE IN FAIRIES AFTER LIVING YEARS IN A MUCH LESS CRIMINAL POLITICAL SYSTEM!?
zhombre
June 6, 2021 at 7:08 pm
The only contortions that amaze me here are yours. You’re definitely hysterical