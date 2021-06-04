Ron DeSantis slams Anthony Fauci for doing too many interviews during pandemic

Gov. Ron DeSantis returned to Fox News Primetime for the second time this week, serving up a “Fauci ouchie” on the Ingraham Angle.

The Governor responded to an email that Dr. Anthony Fauci sent earlier in the pandemic, questioning DeSantis’ approach in March, 2020. Fauci wanted bars closed at the time.

The Governor’s attacks on Fauci veered into the personal realm in that classic DeSantis way, with DeSantis contending that Fauci enjoyed the limelight more than he should have, an ironic charge given the Governor’s ubiquity on cable news in his own right.

“And then obviously he does so many interviews that it was pretty clear to me that after a short time that this was about himself and his own image. For me, you look at that magazine cover where he’s lounging by the pool with the sunglasses on, you know, right in the midst of a pandemic. It was almost like a let them eat cake moment for all the people who were chafing under his lockdowns, and yet he seemed to be having the time of his life,” DeSantis snarked.

DeSantis said he “shared concern” about Fauci’s “way overexposed” role, and said there was a “lot of concern at the White House as well” about the megaphone the doctor had.

“To elevate anybody like that is problematic,” DeSantis counseled. “But particularly when you have somebody who’s going out and literally doing every interview under the sun. He ended up contradicting himself. He was indulging hypotheticals.”

“He ended up doing political commentary sometimes,” DeSantis lamented, “because the media wanted to use Fauci to attack people like me and other Republicans.”

“You don’t gotta indulge every left wing reporter in the United States every day,” the Governor added.

DeSantis also dropped some breadcrumbs, including contending Fauci was “intimately involved” in New York’s decision to send COVID-19 patients back to nursing homes, and also spotlighting his “role in the lab leak” in Wuhan, a theory with considerable traction on the right.

Republicans need to take back the Congress in 2022 for a “legitimate investigation,” the Governor urged.

“We certainly need to be investigating the origins of COVID over this Jan. 6, which is purely partisan, but it will not happen with Biden and the Democrats in charge,” DeSantis warned.

The Fauci blast continues a hot streak for the Governor, who signed a controversial bill early in the week and has capitalized on it since.

DeSantis was on Fox News just two days before with Tucker Carlson, coverage from the One America News Network, Breitbart, and The Federalist.

When on Fox Tuesday, DeSantis defended signing legislation banning transgender athletes from female sports as a salvo against “woke corporations.” such as the NCAA.

Despite the media blitz Tuesday, national messaging has been central to the Governor’s brand since his time in Congress, and it was inevitable that he would have one more showcase in the evening to provide quotes and content for the weekend shows.

For DeSantis, it was just what the Doctor ordered.