Nikki Fried bashes Ron DeSantis’ transgender athlete ban as ‘big government’ move

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried launched her campaign for Governor on the first day of Pride Awareness Month, hours after Florida’s Governor signed a controversial anti-LGBTQ+ bill.
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed SB 1028, legislation banning transgender athletes from competing in female sports in the state. Days after the signing, Fried continues to criticize DeSantis’s decision.
The Commissioner addressed the legislation in a Saturday afternoon cable TV appearance, decrying it as “complete government intrusion and overreach.”
She expanded her critique to say that it was antithetical to Republican and conservative principles as she understood them.
“This was complete government intrusion and overreach. This was not something that we should ever have gotten involved in,” Fried said on MSNBC’s Alex Witt Reports.
“I was taught from an early age what the Republican Party was,” Fried contended. “My dad was a die-hard Republican. My mom is a die-hard Democrat.”
“I was always told that the Republican Party was about the free market. It’s about less government. Less government intrusion. Local government control instead of big government. Less taxes. This Governor and this Republican Party throw that completely up in the air.”
Fried also aimed at the photo op itself, attacking the Governor for signing the bill with one of his daughters sitting beside him at the table.
“He did it with his kids sitting right there. What is it telling the next generation when we are spewing hatred?”
After Tuesday’s bill signing, the Governor said the bill had nothing to do with hatred or a message to the LGBTQ+ community at the onset of Pride Month.
“First of all, it’s not me saying anything other than we’re going to protect fairness in women’s sports,” DeSantis said. “We believe that it’s important to have integrity in the competition. And we think it’s important that they be able to compete on a level playing field.”
The Governor’s position will be tested in at least one lawsuit.
The Human Rights Campaign says the legislation is built on “a false, discriminatory premise that puts the safety and well-being of transgender children on the line” and intends to challenge the legislation in court.
Edward Lyle
June 5, 2021 at 4:50 pm
There is no such thing as a “transgender” anything. It’s a made up word by the alt-left wackos in an attempt to normalize the scientific, clinical, and psychological disorder known as Gender Dysphoria.
Nikki Weed knows she has no shot at all at the Governor’s Mansion, and has also likely lost her current position come election time. This nonsensical rant is nothing more than the hate-filled desperation of banality and imminent obscurity.
… say goodnight Gracie…
Amy P Buchanan
June 5, 2021 at 7:48 pm
Transgender people exist, and federal courts have already protected us in many Title IX cases.
Soule v Connecticut: 4 cisgender girls sued Connecticut Schools under Title IX over their inclusive policy. The Schools won- the girls were unable to show a legally cognizable injury worth even $1.
Gavin Grimm v Gloucester School Board: The school board restricted him to a single occupant bathroom. This unequal access caused him severe harm and he sued under Title IX, won, and won on appeal.
Hecox v Little: Idaho passed a law like this. A transgender girl and a cisgender girl sued for the harms it could cause to their participation. A federal court issued an injunction blocking the implementation of the law. The case is under appeal right now.
The FL law is discriminatory and a violation of Title IX.
Edward Lyle
June 6, 2021 at 9:34 am
I was referring to the made up term “transgender”. I’m quite aware that cross-dressers and people who suffer with the scientific, clinical, and psychological disorder known as Gender Dysphoria have existed for a long time.
And some activist robes allowing you to beat up on girls because you could make the cut on the boys team is not a “protection”. I’m always amused by those who demand equality and special treatment in the same breath.
Here’s a reality check for you… you’re NOT special… just different.
Ron Ogden
June 5, 2021 at 6:00 pm
If gender-confused people really want to play sports let them play on the men’s teams. Why not?
Arthro
June 6, 2021 at 6:45 am
Oh, shut up already, Nikki. You’re like that barking Chihuahua that annoys everyone. Fact is that you have no shot at the Governor’s seat, and you have not accomplished anything in your current role. Do your job as Agriculture Commissioner – and that doesn’t mean promoting Cannibas. By the way, how does someone miss reporting $350,000 in income?
James R. Miles
June 6, 2021 at 8:10 am
Right out of the mouth of DeSatan but than, what else would you expect?
zhombre
June 6, 2021 at 8:14 am
I’d expect name-calling and stupid comments like yours from ignorant trolls like you. No point in arguing with the smug idiots who refer to the governor as DeSatan.
James R. Miles
June 7, 2021 at 8:52 am
Go troll yourself, zombie, dead from the neck up!
Daniel A Parisi
June 6, 2021 at 9:29 am
How about all sports teams being co-ed? You make the team you play regardless of sexual orientation.
Edward Lyle
June 6, 2021 at 9:41 am
All that has to be done is to present legislation that requires the dissolution of all professional women’s sports leagues and entities like the WNBA, LPGA, WTA, WUSA, et al… and requires the professional men’s leagues and entities to assimilate those women players into their organizations and onto their rosters, and guarantee them equal playing time and pay.
… thus endith this nonsense
Mike
June 7, 2021 at 8:40 am
That would completely destroy opportunities for women athletes as most sports teams would be over 90% male. How could you be so uncaring about rights for women?
Tom
June 6, 2021 at 3:14 pm
It’s over $400,00 but whose counting, not the liberal media protectors. Nikki is living large as an elected official but don’t confuse earnings for competence. She’s to busy screaming at Gov to cause distraction from her do nothing record.