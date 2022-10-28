Personnel note: Jason Maine joins PinPoint Results

Boutique lobbying firm PinPoint Results is adding Jason Maine to its advocacy team.

Maine joins the growing PinPoint Advocacy Team as a partner. Maine has served in the legal departments of multiple state agencies and previously worked as a prosecutor in Florida’s 2nd Judicial Circuit.

“We are so pleased to have Jason join our team. Jason brings extensive experience and knowledge of government to the table having served under the Scott Administration in various senior roles including as General Counsel for the Department of Business and Professional Regulation and the Department of Elder Affairs,” founder and managing partner Tanya Jackson said.

Firm president Robert Beck added, “Jason is a problem solver, a collaborator, and a gentleman with deep relationships in state government. With the addition of Jason to our team, we are strengthening our ability to meet the needs of our clients in various regulatory and contractual arenas. He knows how to help ‘business do business’ with government.”

Maine holds a bachelor’s degree from Saint Leo University, a law degree from Florida State University and served 10 years in the U.S. Air Force.

He joins a lobbying team that includes Jackson, Beck, former House Speaker Pro-Tempore Marti Coley, Bryan Cherry and Andrea Gheen.