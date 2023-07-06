Ron DeSantis accuses DEA, DOJ, FBI of using ‘kid gloves’ in White House cocaine probe

Florida’s Governor is continuing to speak out about cocaine recently found in the White House, saying that a Republican administration would face a stronger investigation than the current Democratic incumbent.

“Isn’t it interesting how you have this cocaine there? I don’t see the FBI and the Department of Justice mobilizing and doing like a real serious litigation of this. I kind of feel like if they’re a Republican White House that you’d have swarms of (Drug Enforcement Administration) and FBI agents trying to get to the bottom of who brought that into the White House. I think with this, they’re just treating the Joe Biden administration with kid gloves,” Ron DeSantis told the Newsmax audience.

“And unfortunately, that’s what we’ve come to expect out of this federal government, that they just have two standards of how they pursue the law.”

During an episode of a Tomi Lahren podcast, Ron DeSantis ripped the administration for being poor stewards of the public space amid the illicit drug allegations.

“I have long believed, I think a lot of us have believed, that the Biden administration has been blowing it on a lot of fronts. But I guess it’s a little bit more literal than even I had thought,” the Governor quipped during another friendly interview Wednesday. He repeated the line almost word for word during Thursday’s cable hit.

The Associated Press reported originally that the baggie of cocaine was found on the lobby floor in the West Wing. NBC News now reports that the powder was found near the West Executive entrance, said to be a heavily trafficked area.

DeSantis nodded Wednesday when Lahren suggested the cocaine may have belonged to Hunter Biden. His Newsmax interviewer made no such claim, however, and the Governor did not attempt to link the illicit substance with the President’s son, who at least one bookmaker pegs without evidence as the most likely person responsible for bringing the powder into the White House.