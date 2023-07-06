Poll: Ron DeSantis has just 12% support in Tennessee GOP Presidential Primary

A new poll from the Volunteer State shows an uphill climb for Ron DeSantis in the 2024 race for the Republican presidential nomination.

Tennessee’s Beacon Poll, which was conducted from June 14 to June 23, shows the Florida Governor with just 12% support in the open Republican Primary. This puts him 49 points behind former President Donald Trump’s 61%. Meanwhile, former Vice President Mike Pence’s 8%, while no threat to Trump, puts him just 4 points out of second place.

The survey of 502 total respondents has a margin of error of +/- 2.87 percentage points. Republicans make up 429 respondents, Independents 67, and Democrats the remaining six.

DeSantis has two trips slated to the state this month, meanwhile, with both announced before this survey dropped Thursday.

The 2024 presidential candidate will deliver remarks at the Tennessee Republican Party’s 46th annual Statesmen’s Dinner on July 15. And Victor Ashe of the Knoxville News reports that Ron DeSantis is headed to that city July 25 for a fundraiser.

This is the worst Tennessee poll for DeSantis yet.

A Vanderbilt University poll has Donald Trump topping the field of potential and declared 2024 Republican presidential candidates, with 59% support against 25% for DeSantis.

The Governor’s struggles in polls bleed over into bordering states.

A May survey of 500 very likely voters in Kentucky’s Primary from Emerson College holds that Trump is the choice of 70% of the state’s likely Primary voters, with DeSantis taking just 14%.

In a poll from the Mountaineer State of West Virginia, the Florida Governor is mired in single digits. Trump leads DeSantis, 54% to 9%.

A recent Roanoke College poll of Virginia Republicans reveals that Trump commands 48% support, with DeSantis pulling 28%.