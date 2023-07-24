July 24, 2023
Gov. DeSantis appoints Michael White to FAMU board of trustees
The Rattler alumni are coming home.

Famu
White’s appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed businessman Michael White to the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) board of trustees.

White is the co-founder and Chief Business Development Officer of Indelible Solutions, a management consulting firm that provides regulatory compliance, emergency management, health and human services, transportation and technology solutions to public and private organizations. 

White previously served as a professional account specialist at the Florida Department of Education and the Department of Financial Services.

He is a finalist for the 2023 Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award and is a FAMU alumnus. 

White’s appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate. 

The FAMU board of trustees is the school’s governing body. Members are not compensated and meet quarterly. They are appointed for two-year terms and may be re-elected for an additional term.

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

  • Dont Say FLA

    July 24, 2023 at 8:48 am

    Has this DeSantis appointee resigned yet? If not, the clock’s ticking…

