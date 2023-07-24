Gov. DeSantis appoints Michael White to FAMU board of trustees

Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed businessman Michael White to the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) board of trustees.

White is the co-founder and Chief Business Development Officer of Indelible Solutions, a management consulting firm that provides regulatory compliance, emergency management, health and human services, transportation and technology solutions to public and private organizations.

White previously served as a professional account specialist at the Florida Department of Education and the Department of Financial Services.

He is a finalist for the 2023 Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award and is a FAMU alumnus.

White’s appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

The FAMU board of trustees is the school’s governing body. Members are not compensated and meet quarterly. They are appointed for two-year terms and may be re-elected for an additional term.