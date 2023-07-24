July 24, 2023
Gov. DeSantis appoints three to Pinellas Early Learning Coalition
Image via Adobe.

Kindergarten teacher with children sitting on the floor having m
Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed three members to the Early Learning Coalition of Pinellas Coalition. 

The appointees include Elizabeth Loh as chair, John Scherer, and Elliot Stern.

Loh previously served as an associated at Latham & Watkins, LLP. She is a member of the Saint Petersburg Civilian Police Review Committee. Loh earned her bachelor’s degree in history and government from William and Mary University and her juris doctor from Stanford University.

Scherer is a real estate developer. He previously served as chair of the Saint Petersburg Development Review Commission. Scherer earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Texas Agricultural and Mechanical University.

Stern owns Elliot W. Stern Consulting. He is the past chair of the Better Business Bureau and previously served on the Pinellas Education Foundation Board of Directors. Stern earned his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in business administration from the University of South Florida.

The Early Learning Coalition is a nonprofit agency focused on high-quality early care and education that works with families and child care providers to prepare children to enter kindergarten ready to succeed in school and in life.

