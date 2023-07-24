TSG Advisors launches, providing clients with insight far beyond public policy

One of the state’s largest lobbying firms is launching a spinoff consultancy to offer clients deep expertise in everything from market research to project management.

TSG Advisors brings together government and private sector talent to provide services that many of The Southern Group’s lobbying clients have been clamoring for.

“Over the past few years, we’ve seen a surge in clients seeking advisory and consulting services,” said The Southern Group’s Managing Partner Rachel Cone.

“TSG Advisors allows for the separation of advocacy from consulting to better tailor services to the needs of clients. As the public policy landscape and regulatory environment gets more and more complex, organizations and businesses need subject-matter experts to help them adapt and advance.”

The new consultancy will initially focus on two key industry segments — education and public safety — and will provide clients with services far beyond influencing and advising on public policy.

The menu includes market research and analysis; C-suite and executive consulting; go-to-market strategy and market positioning; grant development, resource allocation planning and strategy; RFP response strategy, development and evaluation; and project management and oversight.

TSG Advisors-Education will be led by Sheela VanHoose, who boasts more than 15 years of experience advising and advocating for clients nationwide. Having developed public policy strategies for organizations like Code.org, Charter Schools USA, and Broward County Public Schools, VanHoose is an education thought leader and advocate.

Joining VanHoose are Dr. Henry Mack, former Florida Department of Education Senior Chancellor, who will lead Higher Education, and Wendy Dodge, former Senior Director of Legislative Affairs for Polk County Public Schools, who will lead K-12.

“Whether you’re facing an organizational challenge or trying to work through policy implementation, you want an adviser who has been in your shoes,” VanHoose said. “Someone who has played a role in shaping policy and worked with legislators and department heads. That’s what the team at TSG Advisors brings to the table.

“Each of our consultants has been on the front lines of their respective industries for decades.”

Jason Fuqua will lead the TSG Advisors-Public Safety team; he was formerly Vice President of Sales for RapidDeploy — a national, integrated emergency response platform — and Director of Professional Services at Inspired Technologies.

Rounding out the Public Safety team are two additional strategists with both national and international experience: Andy Patrick, who has held positions with the U.S. Air Force, New York Air National Guard, New York State Police, U.S. Secret Service, and South Carolina House of Representatives, and DeWitt Zemp, who served as a Presidential Appointee working on security and cybersecurity issues.

“The Public Safety industry is experiencing complete reform. Outdated systems, such as 911 call centers, are being overhauled. This opens the door for organizations and businesses to be a part of the industry’s rebirth,” Fuqua said. “I’ve dedicated the last 10 years of my career working with governments and elected officials across the country to understand their public safety needs, and I will bring that same dedication to my clients at TSG Advisors.”

With a team combining local and national reach, TSG Advisors is poised to serve clients nationwide. In addition, the strategic alliance with The Southern Group allows the firm to tap into a network of influential experts in various industries and geographies.

“The team at TSG Advisors includes leaders that are recognized by elected officials and CEOs of national organizations. The firm’s winning formula of industry expertise, technical knowledge, and influential relationships will translate to impactful results,” said Paul Bradshaw, The Southern Group Founder and Chair.